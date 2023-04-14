POWELL — As Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives slogged through 15 votes to elect a new speaker in early January, they spent more than 25 hours on the House floor together, with little to do but visit. And U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., said she took advantage.

“I used every minute I could to explain what I think we need to do to change this country,” Hageman recounted at an April 7 town hall in Cody, and she said it resulted with her colleagues seeing her as “the expert” on administrative law.

