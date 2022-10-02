CHEYENNE — The Federal Election Commission has informed Harriet Hageman’s campaign that its latest filing failed to meet federal regulations.

The FEC’s letter was addressed to Hageman’s campaign treasurer Thursday, and followed a preliminary review of a pre-primary report covering the July 1-27 time period, which detailed nearly $540,000 in contributions. In August’s GOP primary, Hageman was the victor.

