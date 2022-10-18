Election 2022 bug

CASPER — Candidates for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat denounced Trump-backed Republican nominee Harriet Hageman’s absence on Thursday from a debate in Riverton, calling the move “a disservice to Wyoming.”

“I say this as gracefully as I can, but I believe that, not only is it a disservice to Wyoming, but it’s a (cowardly) move,” Democratic nominee Lynnette Grey Bull said. “Wyoming doesn’t need a coward. Wyoming needs a leader, Wyoming needs a voice, Wyoming needs people who are able to stand up to anybody and anyone.”

