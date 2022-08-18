While Albany County voters turned out in force to support embattled U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, the vocal critic of former President Donald Trump found herself at the bottom of a Cowboy State landslide after Tuesday’s primary results were tabulated.
In unofficial results released a little before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the U.S. House race seems to have fueled a record-breaking turnout for Albany County voters.
The 9,881 total ballots cast are by far the most for a primary election in the county for at least the last 20 years. The previous high mark was 8,001 votes cast in the 2020 primary.
Of those 9,881 votes, 8,453 were Republican, or 85.5%, signaling a large crossover movement at the polls. In contrast, 1,225 Democrat ballots were cast, along with 203 nonpartisan and 4 ballots that were blank.
“Oh my,” said longtime Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales upon hearing of the large gap. “I know from the comments I received from my staff is that there were a lot of changes to voter registration.”
While final numbers on crossovers won’t be known for a little while, Gonzales said she’ll be interested to see how many change affiliation back to Democrat for the November general election.
Statewide, Albany was one of only two Wyoming counties to favor Cheney. Teton county was overwhelmingly for the incumbent with 5,955 votes to Hageman’s 1,928, according to results posted on the Secretary of State’s website.
Overall, however, Hageman outperformed even the most optimistic pre-election polls. With all 23 Wyoming counties reporting, Hageman has 113,025 votes to Cheney’s 49,316, according to unofficial results. Hageman got 66% of the 170,584 votes cast in the U.S. House race across the Cowboy State in a landslide over Cheney’s 29%.
Gonzales said she was pleased with the high overall local turnout, crediting her staff of election workers.
“I know that it was steady in most of the polling places all day long,” she said. “I was really, really pleased with the work they did.”
While Hageman unseated the incumbent Cheney statewide, the embattled Republican U.S. House rep was the choice in Albany County with 4,218 votes to Hageman’s 3,967.
As Gov. Mark Gordon also seemed to cruise in a big win in the Republican primary in his bid for a second term, Laramie resident Megan Degenfelder held a lead of about 1,000 votes over Brian Schroeder for the Republican slot on the ticket for Superintendent of Public Instruction. In her home county, Degenfelder won big with 3,206 votes to Schreoder’s 2,201.
The race was less intensive for most local Wyoming legislative candidates as only two races for the state House of Representatives were contested in the primary election.
Current Laramie City Council member Bryan Shuster won the Republican nod for House District 14 with 1,060 votes. His opponent, Julie McCallister, earned 935 votes. Shuster will run against Democrat Trey Sherwood for the seat in the November election.
“I’ve been on city council 20 years,” Shuster said. “Each time I ran it was great. It wasn’t as tough as this was. This has been the toughest race I’ve ever been in.”
He said that one of his primary goals in the next phase of his campaign is to focus on creating jobs for Laramie and keeping young people in Wyoming.
“This is Laramie,” he said. “I want to help the entire state. What we do for the state is going to be good for Laramie. Right now, economics is really what I’m pushing for.”
House District 46 incumbent Ocean Andrew earned more than three times the votes of his opponent, Richard “RJ” Lennox, with a total of 1,786 votes. The Republican will run against Democratic candidate Merav Ben-David in the general election.
Crossing the line
While a focused push to convince Wyoming Democrats to register as Republicans to vote for Cheney may have worked to some degree, the numbers indicate high overall turnout by GOP voters more than made up for that.
The 182,142 votes cast in Tuesday’s primary was a considerable jump over the 140,042 in 2020. Also, the 171,964 Republicans casting ballots represent another significant bump for the Wyoming GOP, representing 94.4% of all ballots cast. That compares to 79% in the 2020 primary and 84% in 2018.
While she likely won’t have numbers about Albany County party-switchers until next week after the results have been certified (the local canvasing board meets at 9 a.m. Friday to certify the results), Gonzales said local voters historically turn out for elections.
“We have had great turnout in Albany County,” she said before the polls closed Tuesday.
She also said there were no hiccups or issues with the state’s new voter ID law that requires people to show a valid state-issued identification to vote. It was passed by the Legislature last year and Tuesday was the first time it’s been put into practice.
She said that typically, the main issues are people who were unaware of the change in law rather than people having a problem with the rule.
“Probably, the one thing that I’ve noticed maybe is that with changes in the statute, trying to get that information out to the electors so they’re well-informed” was a main focus for her office, Gonzales said.
The showdown
With the win, Hageman is the favorite to be the state’s lone U.S. House member against Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull, who won the blue side of the primary Tuesday.
Early Wednesday morning, the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office reported results from all 23 counties. In the final, unofficial tally, Hageman received 113,025 votes to Cheney’s 49,316.
Even before the county numbers began showing up online, the other members of Wyoming’s congressional delegation quickly weighed in with their congratulations to Hageman, who pre-primary polls had consistently forecast as the winner.
Hageman was joined by family, friends and some supporters here, as media outlets far and wide reported, just an hour after polls closed in Wyoming, that she was the winner. As the results were discussed on television at Hageman’s election party, the crowd cheered and hollered in celebration.
Many said in interviews they were there to congratulate her in person and had known she would beat the incumbent by a landslide.
“By our vote today, Wyoming has put the elites on notice – we are no longer going to tolerate representatives who don’t represent us,” Hageman said in her victory speech. “Wyoming has made clear that we are done being governed by the Washington, D.C., uniparty – those Democrats and Republicans who don’t really care which party is in power, just so long as they are.”
Cheney acknowledged Hageman had won and said she had called her rival. Cheney also continued her comments against former President Donald Trump and those like him who have denied the results of the 2020 election that he lost.
“Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote. I could easily have done the same again,” Cheney said in televised remarks. “But it would have required that I go along with President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election.
“Tonight, Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary. She won. I called her to concede the race,” Cheney said. “This primary election is over. But now the real work begins.”
Other political leaders in the state made statements congratulating Hageman in the minutes after Cheney accepted defeat. U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., each said they were looking forward to her joining them in Washington to represent the Equality State.
“Harriet will be a tremendous ally in the fight to unleash American energy, combat inflation and secure our southern border,” Barrasso said. “Along with Cynthia Lummis, the three of us will be a strong, conservative and effective team for the people of Wyoming.”
A news release from Lummis said the lawmaker “extended her congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her primary win for Wyoming’s lone seat in Congress.” In the emailed announcement, Lummis said of “my friend” Hageman that she will now hold the seat that Lummis herself occupied for eight years.
Cheney has been pushing against backlash from the Republican Party following her vote to impeach Trump in January 2021, which resulted in a censure from the Wyoming GOP and county delegations. She was also criticized by party leaders for leading the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot as the vice chairwoman, and for arguing the 2020 election was not stolen.
Barbara Carlsverg told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle she was disappointed with Cheney when she heard she was going after Trump, because she wasn’t representing the state well. It was the deciding factor in her vote for Hageman.
“She turned her back on the Wyoming people; she’s supposed to represent us,” said Carlsverg. “And then, on the other side, people say we admire her for her courage. I said that’s not why she was elected to office.”
Cheney’s decision to impeach Trump and investigate his relationship with the riot cost her more than her support from her party. The former president endorsed Hageman, and has continued to campaign for her. He joined her Memorial Day weekend in Casper for a Save America rally, where he bashed Cheney for abandoning her Republican values.
In her own remarks, Grey Bull said that “if this primary season seemed exceptional to you, it’s because it was. Some national political leaders asked Wyoming Democrats to switch their party affiliation to save the GOP from itself.”
The candidate went on to say, in written remarks, that “while I share their concern about extremism, the best way to safeguard against that threat is by defending the democratic system’s intrinsic values, and by supporting a candidate who will fight for everyone, not just the 1%. The myth that the 2020 presidential election was stolen is a dangerous lie that has cost lives and empowered toxic people. My Republican opponent has married herself to that lie and that campaign, and to the former president.”