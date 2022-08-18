While Albany County voters turned out in force to support embattled U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, the vocal critic of former President Donald Trump found herself at the bottom of a Cowboy State landslide after Tuesday’s primary results were tabulated.

In unofficial results released a little before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the U.S. House race seems to have fueled a record-breaking turnout for Albany County voters.

Boomerang writers Carol Ryczek, Abby Vander Graaff, Kota Babcock and Greg Johnson contributed to this report, as well as Wyoming Tribune Eagle writer Jasmine Hall.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus