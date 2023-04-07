Harriet Hageman speaks in Cheyenne

Rep. Harriet Hageman speaks during a Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce meeting on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CASPER — Wyoming’s Rep. Harriet Hageman, an ardent supporter of former president Donald Trump, called on people to “take our country back” after Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records related to hush money payments he allegedly made to an adult film actress and a Playboy model.

Trump is the first former president to face criminal charges.

