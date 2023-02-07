Wyoming Capitol-winter

The Wyoming State Capitol is seen on Jan. 19, 2023, in Cheyenne. Construction of the Capitol started before Wyoming gained statehood and was completed in 1890.

 Michael Smith/For the Laramie Boomerang

CHEYENNE — The Legislature wrapped up its fourth week in session on Friday, finishing up final budget amendments despite a power outage that lasted a little over an hour mid-afternoon.

The end of the week marked the halfway point of the session. Friday also was the last day for bills to make it out of committee, meaning that many bills died because there simply wasn’t enough time to get to them.

