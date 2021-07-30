Fifth grade teacher Molly Amen-Peterson wasn’t too surprised when she heard one of her students, Bella Fonté, was one of a dozen Wyoming youth recognized for their artwork by Gov. Mark Gordon earlier this summer.
“We do a lot of Wyoming Ag in the Classroom, so they’re pretty attuned to (the curriculum),” Amen-Peterson said. “But Bella is also very artistic, outspoken, articulate and pretty brilliant.”
Fonté, a fifth grader at Harmony Elementary, has grown up on a ranch, so Amen-Peterson believes that helped her artwork stand out in the Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom’s annual bookmark contest this year.
Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom hosts the contest every year, encouraging second through fifth graders to submit a hand-drawn bookmark for the program. This year, the organization received more than 1,600 submissions from across Wyoming.
The 12 students were celebrated for their artwork during an event in Cheyenne in mid-June. Eight of the 12 students recognized were fifth graders from across the state, including Laramie, Sheridan and Moorcroft.
The celebration acknowledged the students’ achievement in art and excellence in interpreting agriculture and natural resource concepts.
Fonté’s bookmark was sponsored by the University of Wyoming’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. She used panels in her bookmark to showcase all three elements of the Wyoming Ag in the Classroom’s curriculum.
“Bella was able to work with the theme really well,” Amen-Peterson said. “I think since I have my students in the program for two years, they have a lot of experience with this curriculum, which is a big deal for this contest. Bella has the understanding, the artistic talent and the determination to do well.”
WAIC’s curriculum focuses on stewardship in the three main economic suppliers of Wyoming: agriculture, outdoor recreation and tourism, and minerals and energy. The curriculum has lessons for students in second through fifth grades, and the program has been implemented in most counties across the state.
WAIC has only been a part of Wyoming classrooms officially since 2018, but Amen-Peterson was teaching her students elements of the work for at least a decade.
Since Harmony is a more rural school, Amen-Peterson’s students tend to do well with the WAIC curriculum. In fact, Fonté isn’t even the first of Amen-Peterson’s students to be recognized for their artwork; instead, she’s about the fourth.
Amen-Peterson sees every day how tourism, agriculture and mining can and does impact the families of the students she teaches, and she wants her students to understand the importance of the economy in this state.
“The stewardship part looks at taking care of your land, taking care of your livelihood,” Amen-Peterson explained. “For these kids, it’s such a natural thing to care for the land. They know how important it is for the land to produce for them. It’s just a part of their life.”