April 28 is the big day. That’s when the free workshop sponsored by the Laramie Boomerang and Laramie Chamber Business Alliance occurs. From 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesday at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St., business owners and operators of small to mid-size operations are going to learn how to make the best of their digital presence, to enhance their image and drive sales.
Titled “How to Effectively Market Your Business in Today’s Challenging Times,” it will feature Mike Martoccia, a renown digital specialist. He currently serves as Vice President of Digital Sales and Marketing for Adams Publishing Group, parent company of the Laramie Boomerang.
Martoccia has more than 28 years of experience in media marketing leadership, from corporate digital revenue and advertising management to small business advertising workshops, sales training, and event marketing.
He has spent his entire career in the newspaper and digital space, so he fully understands markets and the business climate of community media groups, He has helped many businesses understand the need to further incorporate digital products in order to extend their reach and ROI with their media buys.
Over the years, Martoccia has been a speaker/facilitator at more than 20 national and regional conventions, including the Mega Conference, America’s Newspapers/ Inland Press, LMA Innovation, NNA, as well as a dozen state newspaper association conferences.
As he has done at other workshop seminars, Martoccia, who has helped more than 30,000-plus businesses, will provide pointers on how a business can best target its marketing, as well as the ways in which to do so to maximize one’s products and services.
ACT NOW
At this time, seating is at a premium and there is no guarantee there may be an availability for anyone deciding at the last minute to run the chance there might be an opening or cancellation. Although one is invited to try, there is no guarantee, because seating is limited to the only 35 businesses.
That stated, to secure your presence, RSVP the Laramie Boomerang by contacting any of the following:
Nicole Palyo: 307-755-3307, or: npalyo@ laramieboomerang.com
Jordan Smith: 307-755-3358, or: jsmith@ laramieboomerang.com
Gary Loftus: 307-755-3330, or: gloftus@ laramieboomerang.com