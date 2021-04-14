Now that we know who the finalists are for the Local’s Choice awards competition, it’s time to go online and vote for the top Laramie businesses (plus two other non-business entities) on the ballot.
The voting, which began this past Sunday, runs until May 3, but don’t delay. Cast your votes today for the winners which will be announced May 28.
To vote, go to the Laramie Boomerang website (laramieboomerang.com) and follow the instructions.
There are six categories this year:
• Favorite entertainment food/drink
• Favorite retail business
• Favorite services
• Favorite health care providers
• Favorite places to visit in Albany County
• People
Please remember, this past year has been hard for so many, especially on our local businesses, who strove to remain open. It wasn’t any easier on them than the pandemic was on us, and despite best efforts, some of them just didn’t/couldn’t survive, and we applaud them nevertheless.
After all, our local merchants happen to be our neighbors, friends, even loved ones. Many had to pivot and do business different than previously done. They had obligations just like we all do, both personal and professional; and of the latter, additional challenges, namely inventory and employees.
To survive, some may have had to reduce days and hours of operation. Some may have temporarily closed. Regardless, whatever it is they had to do in order to stay afloat, they did.
It was a struggle, yet they managed. Now it’s time for us to show our gratitude and appreciation — not just by opening up wallets and purses — which is the most substantial way, but also by letting the merchants know that by participating in this year’s Local’s Choice program, we are demonstrating how important local businesses are to the health of the entire community.
It’s a win-win for all of Laramie. We depend upon local merchants, restaurants, service providers and others — and they, equally, depend upon us. By supporting one another, all of us keep Laramie and Albany County vibrant and strong and most important of all, stable.