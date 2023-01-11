Cedar Mountain Center

Cedar Mountain Center clients Adam McClure, left, and Kelsey Spencer participate in an equine-assisted learning session.

 Cody Regional Health/Courtesy

CODY — “You picked the hardest horse,” Tabitha was told more than once.

Tabitha, a client in the Cedar Mountain Center’s substance abuse recovery program, didn’t care. There were plenty of horses that were quiet and still and gentle. Pebbles wasn’t like that—“She had a high, intense energy,” Tabitha said.

