CHEYENNE — The COVID-19 delta variant is changing the fight against the virus, health officials say.
Most new cases in the state are “likely linked to the variant,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and epidemiologist with the Wyoming Department of Health, in a Wednesday morning news release.
“We are deeply concerned. ... Unfortunately, Wyoming’s low vaccination rate makes our state more vulnerable to this highly contagious variant,” Harrist said in the release.
Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, echoed Harrist’s sentiments in a Wednesday interview.
“I’m very concerned about the delta variant, because it seems to (have) kind of parked itself right over Laramie County,” Emmons said. “The bulk of cases of the delta variant are in Laramie County, and since it is so much more contagious than what we’ve seen in the past, it does cause me a lot of concern about increasing numbers in the county.”
On Wednesday, the state saw the largest single-day increase in active COVID-19 cases since mid-January, jumping by 245, according to data from the state health department. The last time the state saw such a large increase in cases was on Jan. 18, with 257 added cases.
Laramie County had the state’s highest number of active cases at 274, with the next highest being Natrona County at 144 active cases.
Wyoming had 1,303 total active cases on Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, 33.1% of the state’s total population had been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state health department data. In Laramie County, 40.3% of the total population had been vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While City-County Health is still administering vaccinations, the rate has drastically slowed in recent months, Emmons said.
“We have so many providers in the county also providing vaccinations, but we’re just not seeing a significant uptick,” she said.
While the delta variant spreads more easily than the previously dominant form of the virus, the three vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use still offer “excellent protection,” even against the delta variant, Harrist said.
A review by the state health department of more than 5,000 lab-confirmed and probable cases identified among Wyoming residents age 16 and older between May 1 and July 28 showed that roughly 95% did not report being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the news release. During the same period, of the nearly 300 persons infected by COVID-19 who were hospitalized at the time they were interviewed by public health representatives, just under 94% did not report being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people are still possible, Harrist said, though the percentage is small, and “the overwhelming majority of ‘breakthrough’ cases that are identified do not involve serious illness.”
“In other words, vaccines certainly help keep you from getting COVID-19 in the first place, but if you do get it, you are far less likely to get severely ill,” she said.
Harrist emphasized in the release that the delta variant should be taken seriously because it spreads so easily among people, and that experts are also concerned that breakthrough cases will increase with the spread of this variant.
“Because the delta variant is essentially like COVID-19 upping its game against us, we have to fight back a little harder for now,” Harrist said.
The state health department has recommended people wear masks in indoor public settings. Harrist said the state also agrees with national experts that masks should be worn by vaccinated people in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates.
“At this time, indoor public mask use is recommended for anyone living in a yellow, orange, red or dark red area of Wyoming, according to our department’s measures,” Harrist said.
Between July 14 and 27, Laramie County was in the high transmission level category, or “red,” with 279 cases per 100,000 people. With a positivity rate of 5.8%, the county was in the moderate transmission level, or “yellow,” during the same time period.
Transmission information is updated weekly and can be found at tinyurl.com/WYtransmission.
Gov. Mark Gordon said in a Wednesday news release that he would not be requiring school districts to implement mask mandates, saying he will continue to work with the Wyoming Department of Education and the state health department to “ensure districts are prepared to respond to changes in local conditions with equipment, testing and expertise.”
Gordon added that he and his wife, Jennie, are vaccinated, and encouraged eligible Wyoming residents to get vaccinated, for the protection of themselves and others.
The state Department of Health stressed that the COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to fight the virus, that it is “free, safe and effective,” and that it is widely available throughout the state. Additionally, high rates of vaccination help protect young children and others who cannot receive the COVID-19 vaccination, the news release said.
More information from the Wyoming Department of Health about COVID-19 vaccines can be found at tinyurl.com/WYvaccine.