A Heart Warrior is a child that has suffered with a congenital heart disease.
The nickname is given for having the heart of a warrior who fears nothing and overcomes every obstacle.
A miracle landed in the laps of Briana Montya and her wife Brooke Benson after five years of struggling to have a baby. The couple went to a company in Colorado called Embryo Connections. The company helps connect families who have supplied their embryos for in vitro fertilization (IVF). Following the first embryo transfer Briana Montoya was pregnant.
“The pregnancy was honestly pretty low-key other than doing all the IVF medical interventions,” Briana Montoya said. “I didn’t get really sick, I was really happy to be pregnant.”
The first few weeks of the pregnancy felt textbook — it was normal. The couple was so excited to be pregnant and to be moms. As 20 weeks passed the baby grew with each check up and was doing well.
At the 20-week utero scan at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, the ultrasound technician found an abnormality with the baby’s heart. The diagnosis was dextro-transposition of the great arteries, coarctation of the aorta with a hypoplastic arch, and a ventricular septal defect.
All of that meant the baby’s major heart valves, the main pulmonary artery and the aorta, had switched positions; the aorta was too narrow, and there was a hole present in the wall that separates the two lower chambers of the heart.
The couple credits the entire staff of Ivinson Memorial Hospital for their professionalism and early diagnosis that ultimately saved their son’s life.
According to The Mended Hearts Inc., congenital heart diseases are the most common birth defects, occurring in almost 1% of births or 40,000 infants every year.
Due to the severity of the diagnosis, the couple was recommended to a maternal fetal medicine specialist in Fort Collins, who confirmed their son had a complex congenital heart defect. Then they were referred to Children’s Hospital Colorado.
Because there was not much that could be done while the baby was still in the womb, the couple said it was amazing to have caught this defect so early on.
“We would go down to Children’s Hospital every four-six weeks and get a fetal echocardiogram. That allowed them to check our son’s heart in utero to see if there had been any change or if the diagnosis had changed,” Briana Montoya said. “I would also do a stress test weekly here at Ivinson Memorial Hospital so they could check on my son’s heart.”
As time passed and the baby bump grew, the visits to Children’s Hospital Colorado became more frequent, eventually leading Briana Montoya and her wife to relocate to Denver as they prepared for the birth.
At 39 weeks pregnant, Briana Montoya was induced at the Children’s Hospital and everybody was set to jump into action. As the baby got closer to delivery, the obstetrician called the cardiac team consisting of 25 doctors.
When Kai Benson Montoya was born, he was immediately whisked away by the cardiac team for his first observations before being taken to the intensive care unit (ICU).
“The night he was born, they did an intervention where they gave him a medicine called prostaglandins to keep the holes that newborns are born with and their hearts open so that his blood would mix,” Briana Montoya said. “They gave him that drug right away and then he had what was called a balloon scepter that night, which was basically a catheter procedure, and a balloon created another hole in his heart to create more mixing of blood.”
Then the waiting game began as the two mothers sat watching and hoping he would grow and adjust to the world around him. The days leading up to his surgery were the worst for the couple as they chased his stats and watched his oxygen.
Benson Montoya was intubated, on a breathing tube and even coding at one point.
“So as scary as open heart surgery was on a 4-day-old,” Briana Montoya said. “We knew it needed to happen.”
Benson Montoya spent 10 hours under the knife with skilled surgeons working to place each artery in its correct places, stretching the narrow valve and patching the holes. In that time, his heart had been stopped for 246 minutes while he was on the cardiac lung bypass machine.
As those long hours came to a close, the baby was brought back to the ICU. The couple was prepared for him to be placed on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, a machine that supports a person’s heart and lungs if they are unable to survive on their own.
But Benson Montoya did not need it, instead bouncing right back after the surgery.
The days following the surgery were filled with rest and healing as his body began to learn how to function with a working heart. After a few more days, he was moved to the progressive care unit and began physical therapy.
“He did a lot of PT and speech therapy,” Briana Montoya said. “He learned how to feed because he didn’t have a chance and he wasn’t able to feed like normal babies, so he had to learn all of those skills with special teams.”
Due to a complication, the baby suffered from a paralyzed vocal cord making it difficult for him to feed. This led to him to being placed on a gastrostomy tube (G-tube), but nothing could stop Benson Montoya.
The couple brought the baby back to Laramie after some more healing. Now, he’s at home and doing wonderful.
“He’s phenomenal. He is still learning how to eat and kind of figuring out feeding stuff but from a cardiac standpoint — and his last cardiac appointment, his heart is doing really well,” Briana Montoya said. “He does everything a normal baby does. He babbles, he’s smiling, he likes to take baths and play with his little baby toys — he’s considered repaired now.”
Briana Montoya and her wife are more than happy to have their baby home and healthy after so much stress. They began a page for heart warriors and their families to communicate and spread the word about this defect.
“We created a Wyoming Heart Warriors Facebook page for other heart families to get support, share stories and exchange medical supplies,” Briana Montoya said. “It’s really all about, getting the word out there and bringing up congenital heart defects in conversations with people so that they’ve heard it before.”
The moms are working hard to spread the word and support throughout the community so no one has to go through it alone. With the help of early diagnosis, proper care, and the heart of a warrior, Briana Montoya and Brooke Benson’s baby boy is growing up big and strong in Laramie, Wyoming.