The grief-stricken mother of the Wyoming Marine who was killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan on Friday blames President Joe Biden and his voters for her son’s death.
Kathy McCollum, a resident of Montrose, Colorado, called a Sirius XM political talk show Friday afternoon to discuss the death of her son, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum.
Not mincing words on the segment, McCollum said she called the talk show to “process (the grief) through anger instead of tears”.
“I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election, or who voted for him legitimately, to know that you just killed my son,” McCollum said about the president. “With a dementia-ridden piece of crap who doesn’t even know he’s in the White House, who still thinks he’s a senator.”
McCollum said she was awakened at her door at 4 a.m. by two Marines telling her that her son was one of 13 servicemen killed in the attacks.
She told talk show host Andrew Wilkow that her representative, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, would visit her house Monday and “will be able to convey my message to the rest of the United States.”
“She said my son did not die in vain, but guess what? My son did die in vain. This was unnecessary debacle which could have been handled properly,” she said.
McCollum’s son, a former resident of Bondurant and a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School, was married Feb. 14 and expecting his first child with his wife, Gigi, in three weeks.
“They had months and months to remove everyone from Afghanistan and they chose not to,” she said. “My son was, through the laws of statistics, was one of the ones who just got blown up in a terrorist bomb yesterday.
“I’m just going to stay pissed-off and that’s the only way I’m going to be able to do this. Every Democrat that’s listening, you did this to my son.”
Meanwhile in Jackson, McCollum’s father and two sisters appeared at the Jackson High School football game Friday night.
The family walked out to the middle of the football field for a moment of silence followed by the national anthem.
“Rylee McCollum gave his life defending freedom around the world, our country and the lives of many yesterday. We will be forever grateful for Rylee’s service and sacrifice to our country,” the announcer said.
Outpouring of support
Expressions of sympathy and sadness continued over the weekend for the family.
More than $500,000 has been generated by a pair of GoFundMe sites.
One page set up by McCollum’s mother-in-law, Jill Crayton, has raised more than $160,000 while the other, set-up by an unknown organizer, has topped $350,000.
“My heart is incredibly heavy today, in the wee hours of the morning my beautiful daughter got that knock on her door that no military spouse wants to get,” said Crayton, the mother of McCollum’s wife.
“I never got to meet him, but I will meet his baby, and I will love and spoil that baby forever. please hold her in your heart and soul because she needs it, this mama knows exactly what that feels like,” she wrote on the page.
Holding back tears, Crayton told a Charlotte TV station that she learned the news from her daughter early Friday after Marines showed up at her daughter’s door.
“He brought out the best of her. He did,” she said.
Crayton lost her husband when Gigi was 5 years old and said she remembered hoping that her children would never have to go through something like that.
“It’s not just losing your spouse,” she said. “But something you were so excited to share with somebody and that person isn’t there anymore.”
The other page said the purpose of the fundraiser is for the education and upbringing of McCollum’s child.
“His sacrifice at HKIA (Hamid Karzai International Airport) to protect the lives of those who cannot themselves will not be forgotten,” the page said. “Once we close off donations, withdrawals will be directed directly to an account chosen by her and her mother.”
McCollum’s sister Roice said her brother had wanted to be a Marine all his life, and that as a toddler, he carried around a toy rifle while wearing diapers and his cowboy boots.
“Rylee wanted to be a history teacher and a wrestling coach when he finished serving his country,” she said. “Rylee will always be a hero, not just for the ultimate sacrifice he made for our country but for the way he impacted every life around him for the better. Making us stronger, kinder, teaching us to love deeper. We love you Rylee.”
His father, Jim, told the New York Times that he could track his son through a messaging app that displayed a green dot when he was online.
When Jim got word of the terrorist attacks, he checked the app but there was no green light.
“In my heart yesterday afternoon, I knew,” he said.