The creativity and artfulness of small brewers brought people together Saturday for Laramie Brewfest.
A crowd of 2,500 people gathered in Depot Park in temperatures upward of 90 degrees to taste different beers offered by the 44 participating breweries from Laramie and around the globe.
“I come every year. It’s my favorite part of Jubilee Days,” said local resident Sarah Gonzalez. “It’s fun to try the beers and enjoy the sunshine.”
For many in the park, the event was a chance to spend time outdoors with friends while trying new things. Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild representative Muriah Kilmer explained that brewfests give small breweries an opportunity to get the word out about their products that may otherwise go unnoticed.
“You’re getting beer to people where they might not have it,” Kilmer said. “Some brewers don’t distribute in liquor stores.”
Even for local brewers, Brewfest is an opportunity to courage patrons to try beers they may be hesitant to commit to in a restaurant setting. Altitude Chophouse & Brewery head brewer Sean Minichiello said he was encouraging people to try unique flavors, like his Ox Jumper Saison, a dark beer with an alcohol volume of 9%.
The festival offered a perfect setting for veteran beer lovers to flex their palettes and for newer drinkers to begin to develop a passion for the craft.
Local resident Katie Buell explained that when she started attending Brewfest years ago she wasn’t a big fan of beer, but the festival gave her a chance to try a variety of flavors available and develop her palette.
“I think it’s a great event to show off all the great breweries we have here,” she said.
While Brewfest was mostly fun and games, with food vendors and live music performances from local bands SGRNY, Peculiar Patriots and Josh Gonzales Band the night before brought a sense of competition as professional judges named the best beers in different categories.
Nearly 70 were entered into the competition, with awards for best IPA, European lager, Belgian and fruit beer.
Delirium, a brand based in Belgium, won the award for best Belgian beer. While the award winner was the brand’s darker malt Nocturnum, the company gained its popularity from a beer called the Tremens, which means “alcohol withdrawals.”
Like many of the companies at Brewfest, the Delirium representatives brought out the playful and fun aspects of their brand — and drinking beer in general.
“Some of the most fun brewfests I’ve been to have been in Jackson, Cody and now Laramie,” said Delirium representative Kevin Lind.
Brewfest is one of many Laramie Jubilee Days traditions that has been going on for years. The event benefits Laramie Main Street Alliance, a local group that works to enhance business in the downtown area.
“I love beer, I love people and I love volunteering,” said event coordinator Shantel Anderson. “It’s a fun event for the community to participate in something and hang out with their friends.”
For breweries and attendees, it was a day to relax and bond with others over a shared interest.
“It’s fun being out in the sun and seeing smiling faces,” Minichiello said.