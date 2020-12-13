Two former Laramie residents received an unexpected windfall earlier this month when Wyoming’s Unclaimed Property Division of the State Treasurer’s Office equally split an old certificate of deposit amounting to over $7,000 between two siblings.
The death of a loved one is always a difficult time, and when Freida Alldredge passed away in early 2017, Rogena Orr was tasked with closing out her mother’s estate. Even when everything appears to be in good order, though, items can slip by.
“My mom always kept very good records, so I thought we had taken care of everything,” Orr said. “It was so long ago, so I was quite surprised when I had a voicemail informing me that there was some Unclaimed Property.”
Orr said she was a little skeptical of the call at first, so she did some checking with the Wyoming State Treasurer’s website. Once she confirmed the number and the information left was legit, she proceeded with the claims process.
The money was turned over to the State of Wyoming in 1995 by First Bank FSB. It was a matured CD, and the bank was not able to verify Ms. Alldredge’s address and/or make contact with her after a dormancy period of five years.
Orr said after she initiated the claim, the process was pretty simple.
“I thought the overall process was fairly easy,” she said. “We had some questions that needed clarification, but the office was great at getting right back to us and getting us the answers.”
The documentation Orr submitted verified that she and her brother, Len Keesee, were the heirs to the estate, so checks were issued on Dec. 8. The entire process took about a month from the time Orr was initially contacted.
Orr said she’s not sure how she’s going to use the money, but she is looking forward to getting a chance to travel once the pandemic ends.
“I was in Wyoming in the ‘70s, so it’s been awhile since I lived there,” Orr said. “It’s time to get back and visit.”
Across the state, there is approximately $96 million in Unclaimed Property available to be claimed.
“We encourage all Wyoming citizens to check and see if we are holding money in their name,” said Jeff Robertson, Administrator of Unclaimed Property. “Just go to our website, www.mycash.wyo.gov, and watch the two minute instructional video on the left side of the page.
“We constantly hear people say they’re sure they don’t have money coming to them, but a good percentage of the time when they go onto the website they find Unclaimed Property waiting for them.”
The State has paid out nearly $24.6 million in Unclaimed Property claims over the past four years, with a number of those claims exceeding $100,000 each. There were 22,421 checks issued during that timeframe, meaning the average check amount was for more than $1,000.
Unclaimed Property is turned over to the State when a business, agency or governmental entity owes property, typically money or securities, to someone and for whatever reason cannot locate the owner for a specified time period.
To make a valid claim, owners will need to provide information about themselves and may need to submit official documents. This could be as simple as a copy of a driver’s license if the property is in your name, but if you are claiming as an heir or a business additional documents may be requested.