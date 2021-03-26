The Albany County Commissioners are collaborating with the Laramie Public Art Coalition (LPAC) in search of artwork to exhibit in the newly-remodeled courthouse entryway. Any resident of Albany County is welcome to submit. The type of art can range in medium, but must be able to be installed on the wall or placed on the floor. Pedestals for sculptures will be provided.
Several months ago, LPAC put out a call for a permanent installation in the newly-constructed Albany County courthouse entryway.
“It’s really exciting that our local entities think about incorporating public art when working on projects like this. It speaks volumes about the kind of place Albany County is,” said Laura McDermit, the executive director of LPAC.
She noted that the work will not be installed until 2022. In the meantime, county leadership wanted to incorporate other artwork in the space.
The exhibition will celebrate community and connections, and will fill the Albany County Courthouse entrance with warm greetings from April 2021 to January 2022. The temporary exhibit will be titled “Hello, Neighbor.”
“We’ve been apart for so long. What would you like to say to your neighbors?” This is what LPAC would like artists to explore in their submissions.
Artwork will be chosen by a selection committee that includes members of the community. Submissions should be accompanied by short paragraph that answers the question, “What do you want to say to your neighbors with this artwork?”
Deadline to submit artwork has been extended to April 5. Submission forms can be found at www.laramiepublicart.org. Artwork will be installed at the courthouse on April 19, and there will be an opening celebration on April 26. Every eligible work submitted to the call will be available to view online in a supplemental digital exhibition at www.laramiepublicart.org.
ABOUT THE COURTHOUSE
The Albany County Courthouse was designed in 1931, and erected in 1932. In recent months, it has been undergoing renovations at its North entrance. The main purpose of these renovations is to improve ADA accessibility, as well as upgrade building security and solve structural issues. When budgeting for the project, commissioners included space for a public art display.