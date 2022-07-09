Spending a day in the mountains certainly has its own rewards. When that day also includes pitching in to help with a running or mountain biking race or maybe cleaning up campsites, it can be doubly satisfying.
If lending a hand for a day, or even a few hours, sounds like a great way to contribute to the community, such opportunities abound in the Laramie area.
The Laramie Range Epic, a mountain bike race held on Pole Mountain on July 30, offers a chance to hand out food, drink and enthusiast encouragement to competitors as they pause at three aid stations along the course. There also are volunteers to help keep riders safe at critical road crossings and other duties.
Amanda Harper, volunteer coordinator for the event, asks volunteers to sign up right away to ensure they get a special epic T-shirt in the right size.
“Volunteers are our most valuable asset to ensure the overall success of the race and after party,” Harper said. “We greatly appreciate the many repeat as well as new volunteers that make the race possible.”
Volunteers are needed throughout the day and, in addition to a T-shirt, receive a sack lunch and meal ticket for the after party. Registration and more information are on the event website at laramierangeepic.com/volunteer.
If cheering on a runner is more your cup of tea, the Med Bow Rail Marathon and Half Marathon also needs volunteers for the Aug. 13 events all along the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. For more information on the race and how to volunteer, visit medicinebowrailtrail.org or email atravsky@wyoming.com.
Another volunteer event taking place today is put on by Common Outdoor Ground (COG). The task is to re-open the Lake Owen Campground in the Medicine Bow National Forest at Lake Owen.
Ashley Quick, program and volunteer coordinator for COG, said volunteers will clear considerable vegetation that has overgrown the campground, making it difficult for users to identify specific campsites and parking locations.
The campground has been closed for several seasons and has had considerable work by Forest Service crews to remove deadfall and hazard trees that were affected by a pine beetle infestation. As a consequence, shade is hard to come by at the campground, but it a stone’s throw from Lake Owen with a view of Medicine Bow Peak in the distance.
While it might be too late to get in on this volunteer opportunity today, COG has a number of other upcoming volunteer events. Several outings, typically on Tuesday evenings, involve cleaning up dispersed campsites. The next one is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. These campsites, popular within the Medicine Bow National Forest, are outside campgrounds where users just park and camp without any additional facilities provided.
“There has been an influx of usage in these areas,” Quick said. “These volunteer events focus on maintaining and caring for these dispersed sites by picking up trash, emptying fire rings, dismantling extra fire rings and general upkeep.”
For these, participants are contacted ahead of time to get the specific location. Email also is used to notify volunteers of new events as they become finalized. Volunteers register for each event via the COG website at commonoutdoorground.org. This allows for proper planning since COG always feeds their volunteers.
On Aug. 6, COG teams up with Pilot Hill to take down a barbed wire fence. This effort will open the area for another new trail, and also improve wildlife movement. Check out the COG website for more information and to sign up.
Then there’s the annual Summer Moose Day, put on by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute on July 16. Volunteers adopt a route, hike the route early in the day and record all moose or moose sign observed. There also are driving routes available. Register on the Biodiversity Institute website, wyobiodiversity.org, by July 13.
Help at a bike race, cheer on marathon runners, clear campgrounds, tear down fence and look for moose – pick your opportunity and join in making the outdoors around Laramie an even more enjoyable place.