Adam Kathrein stands between Agate, left, and Karl at the refugee center in Lublin, Poland. At the beginning of the war they cared for nearly 2,000 people per day making their way through, and continue their work today.
Two children in the village of Novooleksandrivka in Luhansk Oblast of eastern Ukraine, which was liberated from the Russians in November/December 2022 just months before Adam Kathrein arrived. The village was without electricity and water due to continued drone strikes during the war.
Adam Kathrein/courtesy
People gather at the refugee center in Lublin, Poland where Adam Kathrein also volunteered as they sit at a long table and share a meal together.
Imagine sitting in a lecture hall listening to strangers talk about the suffering of people thousands of miles away and what can be done to help them.
The echo of the speaker’s voice — cutting through the silence and bouncing off the walls — sinks into the minds of those who are listening. That University of Wyoming lecture changed the heart and mind of a Wyoming man, sending him off on his next adventure to help save the lives of others.
Adam Kathrein has been a resident of Encampment for nearly 26 years. He was raised in Minnesota and has worked in the farming and ranching industry his whole life; managing sales barns, ranches and cattle. He currently is a livestock consultant working mostly at Big Creek Ranch.
Kathrein was first introduced to Russia and Eastern Europe a few years ago while traveling for work consulting on livestock projects in Russia. After some time spent there he found himself with a growing fondness of that area of the world and discovering that he had family ties to the region.
“I found family origins in Eastern Europe and just fell in love with Eastern Europe and that whole region of the world,” Kathrein said. “I want to keep going back.”
Then Kathrein stepped into a lecture hall at UW on Nov. 30, 2022. The lecture was hosted by Dr. Kent Kleppinger, a longtime Laramie pediatrician who also recently traveled to Ukraine to volunteer his medical services in the worn-torn country; as well as UW student Anastasiia Pereverten, who is from Ukraine. The lecture did not fall on deaf ears with Kathrein really taking it to heart. The topics Kleppinger discussed during in the lecture impacted Kathrein’s near and distant future.
“I attended a talk at UW with Dr. Kleppinger and Anastasiia and it just spoke to me,” Kathrien said. “I really needed to go so I decided to find a way there and go … I just booked a one-way ticket to Warsaw, Poland.”
Kathrein booked his ticket and began to pack not knowing how long he would be there, but ready for anything. After his flight landed he hopped on a train going through a few other cities, including Lublin, Poland before making it to Ukraine. The border crossing took a few hours before he was on his way to help those in the midst of the war.
While there Kathrien met many people who would shake his hand and hug him to show how they appreciated the help. No job was too small — just carrying crates of food from one place to another made an impactful difference for the people, many of whom are on the front lines of the conflict.
“I went into Kherson and we got into it with some rockets and had to get underground ... and I mean, that was scary,” Kathrein said. “It’s a really surreal experience. It’s still hard to wrap my mind around a lot of it, but I am determined even more that as soon as I heal up from this [recent leg injury] I’ll go back and help some more.”
After two short weeks, Kathrein found himself on his flight back to the United States. However he knew this would not be his last time in Ukraine. Once he got back to the U.S. Kathrein was already searching for any opportunity to go back.
Kathrein recently suffered an ankle injury that is keeping him grounded for the time being. Yet while he is still in Wyoming he is already taking the necessary steps to start his own nonprofit.
“I’ve got a meeting with a CPA in Cheyenne to start to set up my own nonprofit to just start helping get some aid and some help over there, too,” Kathrein said. “Direct it towards the villages and the people that are suffering the most.”
It is safe to say that Kathrein is not stopping his pursuit anytime soon. He has spoken with his doctor and is counting down the days to get back on two feet and have them firmly back on the ground Ukraine.
Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted at by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.