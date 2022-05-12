The Albany County ranching community is challenging local students with a critical question: “Where does your food come from?”
One answer in particular — “the grocery store” — is the reason many of the volunteers come together each year to put on the Ag Expo. The event is aimed toward teaching third grade students more about the agricultural process that happens before food is loaded on delivery trucks.
Albany County CattleWomen has hosted the event since 1997. This year, the group had sponsorships from Albany County Stock Growers, Laramie Rivers Conservation District and Albany County Farm Bureau, among others.
“The main idea is to let children know more about agriculture,” said event coordinator Betty Wortman. “People are just amazed (at) where their food comes from.”
Wortman explained that unless kids grow up on a ranch, there aren’t many opportunities to learn about animals and agriculture. She’s even interacted with adults who don’t have a solid understanding of how their food makes it to store aisles.
Over the course of two days, a group of about 25 volunteers gathered in the University of Wyoming Hansen Arena this week to hold demonstrations for about 380 students from around the county to expose them to topics ranging from beekeeping to farm animal identification to waterways.
The volunteers provided hands-on opportunities for students to learn about agriculture, such as climbing inside a stock trailer and tasting the different food products that are created with beef. They watched a special demonstration from the university’s horse team and got up close to cows, sheep, goats, pigs and chickens.
“The kids are so awesome, and they learn so much,” said volunteer Dicksie May.
Despite being raised on a cattle ranch, even May learned new things during the expo surrounding the prevalence of beef byproducts in materials such as gasoline, cement and plastic.
“It's amazing that there’s so many byproducts that so many people don’t even realize,” Wortman said.
Students also learned about the ways ruminants, or hooved, plant-eating animals use their four-chambered stomachs to convert plant matter into energy. That energy is then transferred to humans when they eat the meat from the animal.
Outside of the event, students received goodie bags with pencils, honey and other products that were created by area farmers and ranchers, along with fact sheets to refresh them on all they learned.
Putting together the expo year after year is an intensive process for the volunteers, but it comes with a reward that’s just as long-lasting.
Wortman and other volunteers recanted times they ran into high school students and even adults who attended the Ag Expo as kids and still remember the day and what they learned there. For many of them, this rewarding experience is what keeps them coming back each year.
“We love to watch the children, and it's a wonderful education for (them),” said volunteer Cheryl Leach.