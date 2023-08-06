Fair Junior Sheep Show

Lainey Scasta is with her lamb in preparation for the Junior Sheep Show on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds.

 Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang

The Albany County Fairgrounds Show Arena was filled with plenty of hustle and bustle Thursday morning as Future Farmers of America members and their parents prepared their sheep for the show.

The FFA Junior Sheep Show featured kids from ages 8-18 who compete in showmanship, market and breeding. The competitors had been working for countless hours and days with their sheep and lambs to train them for the event.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

