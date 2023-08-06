The Albany County Fairgrounds Show Arena was filled with plenty of hustle and bustle Thursday morning as Future Farmers of America members and their parents prepared their sheep for the show.
The FFA Junior Sheep Show featured kids from ages 8-18 who compete in showmanship, market and breeding. The competitors had been working for countless hours and days with their sheep and lambs to train them for the event.
“The show is all about the showmanship,” Volunteer Brett Moline said. “Kids and their parents come to learn and have fun.”
Each age group had the opportunity to walk into the arena. As they stood and showed the judge, who walked from competitor to competitor looking at each sheep. The judge then approached each contestant to shake their hand and then announced the winners.
“This is so important because it teaches me patience, especially with my lamb,” Lainey Scasta said. “It is also such an amazing place to make friends who have the same interests.”
Most of the kids who competed have been in the show for many years with some having shown for more than 10 years, but Brody Dow came back for his second year on Thursday.
“I first heard about sheep showing from my first-grade teacher. She asked me if I would be interested in showing sheep.” Dow said. “Last year’s showing was my first year and I like it a lot.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.