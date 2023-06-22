Hide and Seek on 3rd Street

As the city of Laramie continues a multi-phase water system rehabilitation project along the 3rd Street corridor, Laramie Main Street Alliance is launching a campaign to help drive foot traffic to the impacted businesses.
As an incentive for customers to shop local during construction, Main Street is providing impacted businesses each with a $10 downtown gift certificate to hide in their store this week, starting Wednesday, June 21, according to a news release.
Shoppers are encouraged to visit the following businesses and look for the certificates, that can be used like a check anywhere downtown. The business locations are Daylight Donuts, Hometown Garage, Subway, Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, Bagelmakers, Qdoba, Travel Inn, Link Cycling, Laramie Respiratory, Laramie Property Management Group & Laramie Auto Glass, Hot Power Yoga, ReVive — IV Vitamin Bar, St. Matthew’s Cathedral and Laramie Soup Kitchen & Clothing Cottage.
Laramie Main Street Alliance will be posting photos of the lucky winners and gathering customer testimonials to enhance the campaign.
Main Street also has developed marketing materials for the impacted businesses, including poster and social media templates and a business handbook. These can be downloaded at: laramiemainstreet.org/thirdstreet. The website also includes project updates and a map of the impacted area.
The second phase of construction began in April and is estimated to be complete by October 2023. The project involves abandoning the old water main and installing a new one along the western side of the street. The project will include the replacement of the water main within 3rd Street between Lewis and Sheridan streets moving from north to south. Additionally, water main repairs will be made in the 3rd Street and Fetterman Street intersection. The city states, “there will be an unavoidable temporary inconvenience to area businesses and the public,” according to the release.