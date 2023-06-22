Hide and Seek on 3rd Street

As the city of Laramie continues a multi-phase water system rehabilitation project along the 3rd Street corridor, Laramie Main Street Alliance is launching a campaign to help drive foot traffic to the impacted businesses.

As an incentive for customers to shop local during construction, Main Street is providing impacted businesses each with a $10 downtown gift certificate to hide in their store this week, starting Wednesday, June 21, according to a news release.

