A test flight of a high-altitude balloon was visible over Laramie for several days this past weekend, sparking a buzz of questions and speculation on local social media pages.

 Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang

Accounts of people looking up at the sky and seeing a spaceship flying high above might seem like a chapter out of a science fiction novel or, since the weekend, just another day in Laramie.

While the white, teardrop-shaped dot in the sky may seem mysterious to some, any pending alien invasions are “not this trip, as far as I can tell,” said Phil Bergmaier of the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium.

