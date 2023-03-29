Rooted in Laramie volunteers, from left, Marty Berg, Warren Berg and Sonya Berg dig a hole for a tree in front of a home on Fremont Street on June 4, 2022, in Laramie. The tree is one of 58 trees planted by volunteers.
What trees grow well in the Albany County area and what does it take to grow them?
Last Saturday, Barnyards and Backyards hosted a sold out workshop help provided those answers. The workshop included a wide variety of informational booths and seminars discussing which trees grow best and how to grow them in Albany County.
Several organizations come together every year to talk about different topics that are relevant to Albany County. The organizations involved include: Laramie Rivers Conservation District, Barnyards and Backyards, University of Wyoming Extension, Wyoming State Forestry Division, the city of Laramie, Rooted in Laramie and University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institution.
“We [the organizations involved] usually get together and figure out different topics and different classes that seem to be the needs around Albany County,” Brian Sebade, who leads the UW Albany County Extension Office, said. “This is one of the topics that came up, a program related to tree care, selecting trees to plant, care and maintenance that are needed for growing trees.”
A welcome and introduction on selecting trees was first presented by Sebade. Afterward the nonprofit organization Rooted in Laramie gave a short lecture on selecting trees to grow in Albany County. This was followed by a presentation on how to properly plant trees and care for them from Wyoming State Forestry Division Assistant District No. 2 Forester Travis Pardue.
There was a short intermission allowing attendees walk around and view the booths present.
“(There were) booths with different educational material from the different agencies,” Sebade said. ”(We had) one for UW extension with different publications for types of fruit trees you might consider for Wyoming.”
The booths included information on: ornamental trees, fruit tree varieties for the Laramie area and their required care, windbreaks, the Laramie River Conservation District seedling tree program, how to identify trees and forestry for the cabin or wooded property.
Next was a talk about what the most common tree issues in the Laramie area are and how to deal with them from Harrison Brookes, Wyoming State Forestry Division forest health program manager.
The workshop came to a close with a tree identification walk on the University of Wyoming campus.
