CASPER — The Wyoming Supreme Court on Monday reversed the prison sentence of a Jackson woman now serving 20 years for aggravated vehicular homicide, concluding the judge in her case considered two constitutionally prohibited factors when he punished her last year.

Ninth District Judge Marvin Tyler erred when he noted during Jade Jewkes’ sentencing that she had refused to answer law enforcement questions or take a breath test, despite Jewkes’ constitutional right against self-incrimination.

