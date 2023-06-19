"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

CASPER — The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled last Thursday that the state’s lower courts can deny sentence reductions without offering any reasoning behind its decision.

Lizabeth Moreno Hurtado raised the question after attempting to have her drug conviction sentence reduced, the ruling states. Her motion was denied by the district court without a basis for the denial, demonstration of “due consideration” and proof that alternative treatments were considered.

