GILLETTE — During the morning on Jan. 11, Michael Biggs, a sophomore at Campbell County High School, was on his way to take part in the 24th annual balsa bridge competition at Thunder Basin High School.
As he and his fellow students were loading the bus, he accidentally backed into his bridge, causing it to crack.
He didn’t really have much of a reaction, he said. He just couldn’t believe it had happened.
The bridge, which he’d worked on over the span of three weeks last year, had broken mere minutes before the main event.
He brought the bridge in, and he was given the option of not breaking it that day, but he decided to give it a shot, just to see how well it would do. As the other students tested their bridges, Biggs was trying to fix his.
Biggs was one of 16 local high school students whose bridges, built with balsa wood and glue, were chosen to be broken in the balsa bridge competition put on by the Powder River Basin Chapter of the Wyoming Society of Professional Engineers.
It had been scheduled to take place in December, but a historic blizzard postponed the competition.
Vanessa Bridges, the physics teacher at Campbell County, said this was the first time a student’s bridge has broken the day of the competition, and that she and Biggs didn’t have time to panic.
“It happened, we looked at it, and we went right into triage mode,” Bridges said.
Instead of looking at what was lost, Biggs looked at what was left. The bridge had lost one-third of its weight, going from 60 grams to 40 grams.
The structure that held the bridges was modified to accommodate Biggs’ bridge. It ended up holding 19 kilograms, or about 42 pounds, before shattering.
“I’m happy that it held that much weight, and I’m relieved,” he said.
Jamie Simons, the physics teachers at Thunder Basin, said this year’s batch of bridges was creative.
“There were a lot of different designs this year. Usually they’re more traditional,” Simons said.
“The kids know they have to have a unique bridge in order to get (selected). These kids took that and tried to be as unique as they possibly could.”
Each year, the students in the physics classes at both schools build balsa wood bridges. Members of the local chapter of the Wyoming Society of Professional Engineers then pick 16 bridges that they think would be the most interesting.
Tony MacDonald, the chapter president, said that while it’s known which bridge designs are the strongest, what he’s looking for is the bridges that will surprise.
“It’s always fun to see the kids are shocked at how much they hold or don’t hold,” he said. “There were a couple that had some unique approaches to the trusses on the side of them, that I thought might not be quite as strong, but turns out they had the loading distributed the right way.”
Shayne Howe, a junior from Thunder Basin, watched as her bridge held 25.5 kilograms, or about 56 pounds, before cracking. It was the highest mark of the morning.
She said it was a bit of a surprise because she didn’t spend as much time on it as some of the other students, “but it worked out pretty well.”
“I had done some research and found which bridge they recommended for the loads and everything, and I went with that,” she said. “It was very fun to actually do the building process, and the planning was the most difficult, just finding the right design.”
For Isaiah Vietor, a CCHS junior, the opposite was true.
“The easiest part was planning. The planning took like 30 seconds,” he said.
It was the building of the bridge that he didn’t enjoy, mostly because “I don’t normally do these things.”
Christian Lipp, a Thunder Basin senior, based his bridge design on the bridge at Gillette College, and modified it so that it had a lot of triangles.
“It felt decent,” he said. “It could’ve been better.”
Lipp’s bridge ended up being the most efficient bridge of the day, Simons said.
Dawson Reed and Ever Johnson worked on their bridges together. The CCHS students said the hardest part was waiting for the glue to dry because of how long it took.
“I did better than I thought I was going to do,” said Reed, a senior.
Johnson, a junior, said he’d hoped to do a little better, as this year’s bridge was not on par with a bridge he built last year.
They both utilized help from the Society of Professional Engineers, and made adjustments based on recommendations from the pros.
“That was pretty cool, to see how they saw things we didn’t, and how we could improve,” Reed said.
Both Reed and Johnson tweaked their bridge’s loading area, which holds the weight, to make it stronger.
“If I had put just two more together, it helps hold it a lot better and actually test the strength of the bridge,” Reed said.
Some bridges exploded in spectacular fashion. One twisted apart, while another popped up into the air. Others still appeared to be mostly intact.
The ones that remained mostly whole failed because their loading area wasn’t strong enough. MacDonald said the loading block needs to be strong, because if it isn’t, the bridge will break earlier in the process, and its true strength won’t be tested.
MacDonald said he looks for the bridges that explode, calling it a “successful failure.”
“That’s actually what we look for. We want the completely explosive destruction, because that means there wasn’t a single weak point,” he said.
MacDonald said Biggs’ bridge was similar to other bridges he’d seen in the past that could hold 200 pounds, and that he was looking forward to seeing how it performed.
While 19 kilograms is respectable, Biggs is left wondering how much his bridge could’ve held had it not broken.
Bridges commended him on his “tenacity and recovery.”
“As high school teachers and as engineers we have to roll with the punches,” Bridges said. “You’ve got to be able to be fluid.”
“Even if you get knocked down, get back up,” Biggs said. “Keep on chugging.”