There is a growing misconception among Albany County high school students (and students across the entire state) that college isn’t a viable option for them. Studies have shown that continued education at a four-year institution not only boosts worker earning potential, but exposes an individual to cultural currency, thus making them more valuable to employers.
“(Education) is the number one indicator of life-long earning,” said Sandy Kingsley, program director for Wyoming Upward Bound and Upward Bound Math and Science.
Kingsley and a team of internal experts conducted their own study to figure out why Wyoming students seem to struggle more than other states when it comes to continued education.
“We’re finding many kids in our population feel like (college) is not an option for them,” Kingsley said.
She added much of Wyoming is rural, and many of the students live in households with non-college educated parents.
“They feel like their futures are pre-determined,” Kingsley said. She added that they believe college is only for those few who want to become doctors or lawyers.
A PATHWAY FORWARD
The federally-funded program Upward Bound effectively serves as a state-wide support system for low-income and/or first generation high school students. Kingsley’s job as program director is to provide positive exposure to students who may not think college is for them.
“[We] provide experiences to students so they understand that it is a possibility,” she said.
Albany County Project coordinator Kalie Mae Leonard works closely with students at Laramie High School and Whiting High and provides regular support on college preparatory work (i.e. signing up for ACT, filling out FAFSA forms, obtaining transcripts and filling out applications for universities).
“A major barrier for students is getting through all the steps,” Leonard said, “my job is to just help students along that whole process and help make it easier for them.”
Former Upward Bound student Hannah St. Clair benefited from these services, not only as a first generation student, but as the seventh born in an 11-child household.
Growing up, St. Clair said college wasn’t something that seemed necessary; her mother was a bookkeeper and her stepfather was a contracted cross-country truck driver. By the time she got to high school, she didn’t have plans to attend university.
But after she was recruited by Upward Bound in Converse County, her world changed very quickly. Her coordinators helped her through the logistics of applying for colleges and for her, the most memorable part of her experience was the support she received while applying for scholarships.
“They’re those people for you who get you excited and support you through it … it’s just support that you’ve never known before,” she said. With their help, she was able to go to school for free.
St. Clair said the program and the dedicated adults she worked with gave her the confidence to move away from home and live independently.
“They taught me about this whole world of things I didn’t even know were possibilities.”
St. Clair is the second to graduate in the family — her sister, who is the fifth child in the family, was the first — and will receive her bachelor’s in Criminal Justice and Sociology, with minors in honors and Spanish from the University of Wyoming. She plans to continue her education and earn her Ph.D.
UPWARD BOUND 2021
Programs like Upward Bound are essential in sparking interest in high schoolers to continue their education. On average, those with a four-year degree earn a little over $59,000 per year as opposed to $35,256 for those with a high school diploma.
But this year’s program has been drastically affected by the pandemic. In Laramie, only 11 students are enrolled, compared to 22 in 2019 and 30 in 2018. Upward Bound is funded to serve 172 students statewide; it is currently servicing 126, compared to 168 in 2018.
The six-week summer program — mandated by their funders — underwent reformation to accommodate the needs of students during COVID and this summer, Leonard said they had to make changes again.
Normally, students from across the state are invited to stay in the UW dorms and attend college-module classes on campus. This process is to mimic the college experience and provide time and space for students to become more familiar with a university setting, Kingsley said. Because certain COVID restriction are lifting while others are only alleviated, this summer’s program is a hybrid between in-person and virtual settings.
Leonard said they are still planning on accommodating students on campus, but instead of bringing all of them to the university, they will be coordinating between Casper, Lander and Cheyenne institutions. Essentially, the students in their respective locations will be transported to the closest campus, should they feel comfortable enough to do so.
“In-person interaction helps so much,” Leonard said; Kingsley added this hybrid platform allows students who are high risk or weary of the coronavirus to still participate.
“Our mission is to get them to college and graduate with a four-year degree,” Kingsley said, and a pandemic won’t deter those efforts.
QUICK STATISTICS
Filling out FASFA forms can be daunting and for high school students across the nation, completing these forms is becoming more and more overlooked, according to the nonprofit newsroom Hechinger Report — which reports solely on education.
In fact, FAFSA completion for college-intent high school graduates is down by more than 9.2%; in high schools serving low-income students, this number is closer to 12.1%.
Additionally, nearly 30% of Wyoming residents 25-years-old or older have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, according to 2020 figures gathered by the State of Wyoming Education Attainment Charts. Only 6% of individual’s between 18-24-years-old attains a bachelor’s degree, suggesting low retention.
The Hechinger Report also stated in a March 4 article that low-income, first generation students have always had a harder time applying for college. Both Leonard and Kingsley said in their interviews the target students they work with often live in households where continued education isn’t a regular conversation had.