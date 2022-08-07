The price of beef went sky high in Laramie on Saturday, but no one seemed to mind.
Steers, along with hogs, sheep, goats and a number of smaller animals, were auctioned at the annual Junior Livestock Sale, the finale to the weeklong Albany County Fair. They also commanded prices that ranged from several hundred to many thousands of dollars.
The sale started with the Grand Champion Market Beef earning $15,500 for Kolton Lake.
Participants are allowed to pick two species to put on the block at the sale. The Junior Livestock Sale committee sets up the event, including the slaughtering and processing of the animals for buyers, said Heather Alexander, sale committee chair.
The buyers choose whether or not to keep the meat after the sale, she said.
“Some keep them; a lot of them will slaughter and process them, then donate them,” she said. “The top buyer last year was Toyota of Laramie. They purchased the animals, slaughtered and processed and gave the meat to their employees.
“All of these animals, all their meat will be extremely high quality because these kids have been taking such good care of them.”
Although selling animals is a normal part of the farm or ranch business, growing up on a ranch doesn’t necessarily make it easier to sell an animal on auction day, she said.
“These animals are hard to part with, and I think they feel it equally whether you grew up on a ranch or not. Kids get attached. They spend hours and hours a day with these animals. They put in so much work,” she said.
“We are teaching within the ag industry that this is our food and fiber system.,” Alexander added. “This is how people get fed. The big picture is this is the agriculture industry. This is how we feed the nation and our kids are ambassadors for that.”
Thaddaeus Christensen of Buford was preparing to show Fat Man, his 270-pound Yorkshire crossbred pig. He said he didn’t have any trouble taking Fat Man into the auction ring.
“He was raised with the intent as a market animal,” he said.
That sentiment was widespread among the 4-H and Future Farmers of America members who had placed animals at the auction.
Chayne Webb’s steer Cash was one of the animals she selected for the auction.
“I’ve always loved animals and thought it would be cool to get into the more agricultural side of it,” she said. “I’ll be sad when he leaves, but it’s part of life and he helps feed others.”
Her cousin, Clara White, displayed a purple championship round robin ribbon above her steer Bert. She showed both Bert and Ernie, but only chose Bert for the auction.
She was happy with the competition with Bert, and said that while she selected him for his black-and-white eyelashes, she would like to have seen him “a little sounder” (a measure of the form of the animal), but overall she was happy with her showing at the fair.
She said she did not have a problem with the ultimate fate of Bert and Ernie.
“I’ve done this before,” White said. “Last year I had feeder pigs. I ate my favorite one.”
As she works with the young animal farmers and ranchers, Alexander can share firsthand knowledge of what it is like to raise an animal for auction.
“I grew up in Rock River, went through this whole program and both of my kids are going through it. I think it is amazing,” she said.
There are a lot of misconceptions, not only about the ag industry, she said.
“Outside people look at it as, ‘how can you sell your pet?’” she said. “These aren’t pets. These are market animals. They were born and bred and their purpose was this. These are created to feed the world.”
Though they are not pets, they are treated as though they are living in the animal equivalent of a five-star hotel, she said.
“Personally, we own a ranch with 1,600 mother cows,” Alexander said. “While we don’t go out and pet every cow, my job and my family’s job is to take care of those cattle to the best of our ability.
“It’s not 9 to 5, it is 24/7/365, no matter what the weather is. These animals are the priority when you’re in the agriculture industry.”
At the sale, the auction price may only be part of that the seller takes home. Buyers can add on to the prices. Someone who hoped to support an individual but missed on the auction can add to the selling price within 24 hours of the sale.
“Albany County and the surrounding areas, we are phenomenal for supporting these kids,” Alexander said.