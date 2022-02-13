The price of love is getting more expensive.
Roses and other popular flowers are not immune to inflationary pressures and supply chain snafus problematic for consumers and retailers.
Higher wholesale prices and some flower shortages are putting upward pressures on the prices for flowers and red roses — one of the go-to gifts for Valentine’s Day.
A dozen red roses are retailing for $100 or more with delivery charges at many florists across the country.
Florists across the country are grappling with how much to raise Valentine’s prices, if at all, along with their own set of supply chain challenges.
While florists are confident and hopeful they will have enough red roses to keep up with demand, some florists also are experiencing shortages of white flowers and other products because of wildfires and severe weather events impacting petal colors and delays in getting some floral and container shipments because of shortages of farm workers, truck drivers and port personnel.
“I’m getting containers I ordered two years ago. They just randomly show up,” said Richelle Koffman, owner of The Flower Bar floral shop in Bozeman, Montana.
She has had problems getting white flowers because of wildfires impacting farms in California and other flower-producing regions.
“Forest fires can ruin the color,” Koffman said.
Holy day of roses
On the pricing front, Anne Alexander, an economist at the University of Wyoming, said she is seeing a 10% to 15% increase in the prices of flowers for the holiday, including its holy grail — red roses.
“This is the high rose holiday — the holy day of roses,” said Alexander.
Alexander said a dozen red roses are running between $70 and $170 at local floral shops.
Florists across the country are preparing for one of their busiest days of the year. The holiday is the second biggest day for flower orders, trailing only Mother’s Day.
The Wild Rose in Laramie has had increased foot traffic this year compared to Valentine’s Day 2020 right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Western Hemisphere.
The shop’s had issues finding some supplies like glassware and corsage glue.
“With the floral market being a worldwide commodity, even something that happens in New York or in Chile interrupts us locally, because that interrupts the supply chain,” said manager Michele Puls.
The Wild Rose started a grassroots recycling program where customers can bring in a glass vase and earn $5 off their next purchase.
Between surging fuel prices and staff shortages for delivery and greenhouse workers, prices are increasing for sellers, forcing them to pass those costs on to customers.
“Our delivery fee was $22 from our wholesaler. It went up to $27 over the past year,” Puls said.
As a result, The Wild Rose increased its prices by about 15%.
“We are actually are still trying to stay in the market … where we have competitive pricing for everybody,” Puls said.
In Montana, Koffman has bouquets of a dozen red roses retailing for $115, with a $12 delivery charge.
She’s seen production challenges at rose and other flower farms in South America and California. Ecuador and Colombia are among the flower importers into the U.S. market.
“We’ve noticed a lot of farmers having issues with labor shortages,” Koffman said. “We haven’t been able to get certain products in.”
Local florists stress that their more expensive bouquets are made up of higher-quality roses and other flowers than some less-expensive options offered at grocery stores, roadside stands and other sellers.
“They’re a different quality of flowers,” Creech said.
Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion on Valentine’s gifts this year, up from $21.8 billion in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation. That translates to Americans spending $175.41 per person on Cupid’s holiday.
At the national level, 1-800-Flowers.com plans to deliver 23 million flowers, including 15 million roses this Valentine’s Day. A spokesperson for 1-800-Flowers said rose bouquets start at $39.99, and the New York company uses its size and scale to help overcome industry shortages.
Gummed up
Alexander said florists are facing the same inflationary quandaries as bars, restaurants and retailers. Do they raise prices to keep pace with inflation and higher wholesale prices, or do they keep prices the same to keep customers happy?
The Wyoming economist said roses are not the only thorny inflationary issue for Valentine’s Day.
Alexander said she’s seen price reports showing a glass of wine costing 40% more than last year. Champagne is up 18%, chocolate 9% and prime cuts of meat (including prime rib) are up between 40% and as much as 150%.
Going out to eat is another Valentine’s Day staple. The holiday landing on a Monday could help spread out holiday reservations over the weekend. Still, restaurants have been struggling with product shortages as well as hiring and retaining workers.
Close to 4.2 million restaurant, bar and hotel workers quit their jobs in the last five months of 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That has impacted staffing and operations in restaurant kitchens and dining rooms. It is also part of a record wave of U.S. workers leaving their jobs as they navigate the pandemic and its upheavals.
Last year, the U.S. inflation rate was 7%, the highest since 1982.
Alexander said the supply chain shortages that challenged the economy in 2021 are still problematic.
Major weather events like fires, floods and droughts also have adversely impacted agriculture and natural resources.
“It’s still a mess,” she said, pointing to continued labor shortages stretching from farm workers to truckers and port personnel. “Supply chains are still pretty gummed up.”