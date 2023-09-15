Feeding Laramie Valley logo.psd

The sixth annual Higher Ground Fair, presented by Feeding Laramie Valley, will offer a unique celebration this Saturday and Sunday of all things traditional and innovative in the Rocky Mountain region.

From the weekend-long live music on two stages to a meadow-wide offering of agricultural how-to demonstrations, exhibits, local food booths and homesteading displays, a colorful welcome to the fair at the morning Sunrise Stage is just the beginning of an extraordinary two days with something for everyone at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, according to a news release.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus