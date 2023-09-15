The sixth annual Higher Ground Fair, presented by Feeding Laramie Valley, will offer a unique celebration this Saturday and Sunday of all things traditional and innovative in the Rocky Mountain region.
From the weekend-long live music on two stages to a meadow-wide offering of agricultural how-to demonstrations, exhibits, local food booths and homesteading displays, a colorful welcome to the fair at the morning Sunrise Stage is just the beginning of an extraordinary two days with something for everyone at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, according to a news release.
Creative artisans from across the region will be featured for the Artisan’s Marketplace, and a costume parade featuring llamas, alpacas and a few goats each day at 11:30 a.m., points to the animal-rich area of the fair.
This year, fairgoers are invited to watch, enjoy and learn from domesticated and wild animals who share the land with us. Exhibits and interactive opportunities include awe-inspiring up-close live Rocky Mountain raptor and reptile introductions, a two-day llama and alpaca performance and fleece show; pack goat demonstrations, cart rides, and hands-on goat visits; horse care and training presentations; and a Sunday opportunity to take part in a real-time dog-led search and rescue tracking experience.
Musical enjoyment and a chance to learn from some of the region’s greatest musicians are a highlight of this year’s fair. On Saturday, Rex Peoples and XFactr grace the Higher Ground Concert Stage with their ever-popular renderings of Blues and R&B. Peoples is not only a 7-time winner of the “Best Blues Vocalist” in Colorado, he helped create and has been providing a musical history of the blues in schools across the Denver area. He will be sharing his interactive presentation on Saturday afternoon.
Ready to find and flex your voice? Musician, vocalist, composer and vocal coach Amy Biondo will offer a two-hour workshop at the fair from 10 a.m.-noon on Sunday, entitled “The World Needs Your Voice.” Biondo knows that everyone can sing, and this workshop is designed for both seasoned, emerging or shower-only singers for an opportunity to embrace the care and use of singing voices. Follow the workshop with a chance to listen to the Amy Biondo Quintet on Sunday afternoon’s Concert Stage.
The Black American West Museum reenactors also will be featured all weekend, introducing participants to the often unsung African American adventurers who made valuable contributions to the development of the American West. There will be workshops on Japanese calligraphy, a variety of regional food trucks and booths, and a building full of exhibits and displays sharing some of the inspiring community action taking place in the Rocky Mountains.
For more information, visit the Higher Ground Fair website at highergroundfair.org. Children 12 and under are free admission. Tickets at the gate are $10, purchased online for $8. Elders are $8 at the gate, online for $6.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.