...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming. Some locations impacted include
but are not limited to Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Torrington, Pine
Bluffs, Cheyenne, Laramie, Shirley Basin, and Muddy Gap.
WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Today.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
The Higher Ground Fair, now in its fifth year, is a celebration of rural life in the West. This year’s event will feature demonstrations, live music and more.
Food, music and social justice will combine this weekend at the fifth annual Higher Ground Fair, a fundraiser for Feeding Laramie Valley.
The fair is returning after a two-year hiatus and will feature special performances and presentations from a variety of musicians, educators and advocates.
“The real underlying thrust of the fair is to become a self-sustaining event that’s several days long and offers an opportunity for people to come together and discuss some really important issues and some problem solving around them,” said Lisa Cox, a spokesperson for Feeding Laramie Valley.
The event will include historical reenactments from the Black American West Museum and Heritage Center and presentations on Indigenous treaty rights, food and environmental justice and animals like horses, raptors and goats.
It also will include gardening and agricultural demonstrations, live music from local and regional bands and an array of food truck dining options.
Some of the acts include the Wind River Dancers, Rex Peoples & X Factr, Pluck! and the Hazel Miller Band.
The event aligns with Feeding Laramie Valley’s mission, which focuses on expanding food access throughout the community while taking into account its root causes.
“It creates a whole environment of everyone eating together as a community and getting food as a community,” Cox said. “A lot of what Higher Ground Fair is building around is equitable and just food systems.”
The attractions at the event are aimed to celebrate a variety of aspects of Western living, according to a press release from Feeding Laramie Valley.
This year the two-day event will be hosted at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site. People can buy tickets online for a lower price than at the door. Anyone older than 65 gets a discount, and admission for children 12 and younger is free.