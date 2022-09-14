Higher Ground Fair

The Higher Ground Fair, now in its fifth year, is a celebration of rural life in the West. This year’s event will feature demonstrations, live music and more.

Food, music and social justice will combine this weekend at the fifth annual Higher Ground Fair, a fundraiser for Feeding Laramie Valley.

The fair is returning after a two-year hiatus and will feature special performances and presentations from a variety of musicians, educators and advocates.

