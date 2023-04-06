I gaze up in awe, mesmerized by the sight. The horned lark flocks ebb and flow, flying in synchronized waves. There are three distinct groups, each flock of several hundred birds flying in unison. It is like a scene out of Wild Kingdom yet it is just the open prairie, not far from my house.

Some people look for bluebirds, others for robins. For me, the sign that spring is nigh is the reappearance of flocks of cute horned larks with their distinct eye masks and feathered crests. I smile and watch as Dobby, my Australian shepherd, checks his p-mail, oblivious of the spectacle overhead. I’ve seen flocks of horned larks before, but nothing like this.

Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

