I gaze up in awe, mesmerized by the sight. The horned lark flocks ebb and flow, flying in synchronized waves. There are three distinct groups, each flock of several hundred birds flying in unison. It is like a scene out of Wild Kingdom yet it is just the open prairie, not far from my house.
Some people look for bluebirds, others for robins. For me, the sign that spring is nigh is the reappearance of flocks of cute horned larks with their distinct eye masks and feathered crests. I smile and watch as Dobby, my Australian shepherd, checks his p-mail, oblivious of the spectacle overhead. I’ve seen flocks of horned larks before, but nothing like this.
It’s the start of the field season for fellow wildlife biologists across the state. As raptors arrive, sage grouse are already strutting and, of course, flocks of songbirds flit and flow across the prairie. Spring has sprung — sort of.
For the past decade I’ve been checking sage grouse leks in the Green River area every spring, making numerous trips that direction every April and early May. I have a routine where I drive to the area, scout around in the afternoon and evening, looking for other critters, and then camp in the back of my truck for the night. Dobby and I are up at first light the next day to check leks during the very short two-hour survey window. I look forward to this series of outings every year, in spite of the tedious drive from Laramie.
I obsess about the weather this time of year. I opted to do my first round of surveys in the short weather window last weekend, before the big storm in the forecast. It was a good call, but what I found in my travels across the state was startling.
Laramie is in a “snow hole” where our terrain with mountains to the east and west protect us from heavy snowfall when winds come from those directions. I was unaware of the severity of the winter in other parts of Wyoming.
Whenever I make a trip from Laramie to the Green River area, I take a break about halfway. I pull off on a gravel road and park at a historical marker not far from Creston Junction. I take a short walk to stretch my legs as Dobby enjoys a brief romp.
This time the site was unrecognizable. The historical marker, atop a small hill overlooking the basin below, was inaccessible. I got no closer than the gravel road below and even that was snow and mud-covered. Three- to six-foot drifts, glistening with a hard crust, lined both sides of the barely-plowed road. I pulled to the side as far as I dared and got out for a walk. Dobby immediately dashed up the snowbanks, flopping on to his back and rolling and wriggling with pure joy as he slid back down.
I hiked up the hill, only occasionally breaking through the hard snow crust. At the top, I gazed across the basin. Snow blanketed the landscape with nary a bare hillside in sight. Drifts rose 10- to 20-feet into the air, higher than the snow fences that created them. The extent and depth of the snow was startling.
I’ve read of wildlife having a difficult time in other parts of Wyoming and now I understand why. As I scan the scene, I wonder how many animals died from starvation here, their carcasses now buried under the snow.
I continued west via Interstate 80 and the snow diminished; even disappearing by the time I got to Rock Springs. That dearth of snow was short lived, returning as I continued towards my project area.
For the first time since I’d been doing surveys in this area, snow blocked access in many directions off the highway. Luckily, it was considerably less snow cover and depth than the Creston Junction area. I managed to get in to my project area to camp for the night — thanks to having four-wheel drive.
Grouse will strut on the snow; their hormonal urges are on time, regardless of snow conditions. Surveys must avoid winds over about 10 mph and, blissfully, I was greeted the next day with a perfectly calm morning. I nearly danced a jig just to be where the wind wasn’t howling.
I conducted my sage grouse survey, and then hiked around looking for other signs of spring. Such indicators were few, except for the hardy flocks of horned larks. Their flitting about confirmed that spring has sprung — or at least it’s on its way.
Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.