When the Wyoming Women’s History House in Laramie opened for the season it also celebrated a bit of its own history.
The museum marked a year of open doors and expanded hours, said Executive Director Mary Mountain. As of Wednesday, March 1, the gates to the courtyard in the front of the museum have been open for one year, she said.
As with women’s equality in Wyoming, the museum itself has a history that did not follow a straight path.
In its early years, she said, the museum was only open for the summer months, and the gate to the courtyard in front of the building was nearly always locked, she said.
The museum is now open March through December, she said. January and February, months with traditionally few visitors, are used to upgrade exhibits and plan programs.
The more welcoming courtyard and new exhibits helped to bring 3,400 visitors to the museum and 5,000 to the courtyard during the past year, she said.
Getting to this milestone, Mountain added, began last year with repairs or upgrades to the basic structure of the building.
The winters were hard on the unheated building, she said, meaning that the heating system itself and frozen pipes required repairs.
“After late 2021 wrangling to roust the corrupt heating system from 15 years of nonuse, we chose to refinance so we could put in a working, more efficient system for our plans to have the House for Wyoming’s Historic Women open year-round. Laramie’s FIB Bank worked with us to consolidate loans that were being carried on the Louisa Swain building with additional funds to help with the new heating system installation. We now have one, very manageable loan that works with our membership income,” she said, in a 2022 report to the Louisa Swain Foundation, the nonprofit organization that supports the museum.
Inside the building, the gift shop was moved to the back of the building to bring some exhibits forward. The main part of the building now includes “firsts” throughout Wyoming’s history, such as the first woman of color in the Wyoming Legislature and the first woman in the State Supreme Court.
Mountain, who took over the director’s position last year, said she and the museum made a commitment to tell a more complete story of the legislation that led to Wyoming becoming the “Equality State.”
Other improvements include a fireplace surround and sitting area where visitors can view a loop of the PBS documentary, “State of Equality,” about Wyoming’s suffrage accomplishments.
Sitting areas, including a small conference room that is available for local clubs, are a way to allow visitors to absorb and discuss the material in the museum, Mountain said.
“What’s so important is that when Wyoming did this, it was unlike anything that had happened before in the world. The Wyoming Legislature gave women all the same rights that men have,” Mountain said, pointing to displays that contain the language of the initial legislation and the women’s rights that were supported — and sometimes not—in the years that followed.
“I put them here because people forget. They think suffrage is just the vote, or that they could hold political office, which they could do. But they could keep their children. If they got a divorce or their husband died, often they (the children) would just go back to the husband’s family — the children were under the mandate of that family,” Mountain said.
The legislation also gave Wyoming women the right to own property, and earn the same amount of money for the same job, she said.
“So, pretty remarkable,” Mountain said.
The first woman on a jury was called just a few months after the legislation was adopted on Dec. 10, 1869, when a judge ruled that he interpreted the law to mean that women could be seated as jurors.
“The next judge that followed said, ‘I don’t read the law that way,’ that women don’t have those kind of rights, so it was taken away from them, so they no longer got to sit on juries until 1949,” Mountain said.
This story in particular led to the inauguration of this year’s “Sip ’n Savor History,” a series of monthly presentations focusing on women’s history, starting Wednesday, March 8. On that date, Laramie historian Kim Viner will talk about the women on the first jury.