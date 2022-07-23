More than 50 years after John Griffin, Lionel Grimes and Mel Hamilton took a stand for human rights, they returned to the University of Wyoming to help a new generation do the same.

The trio is part of the Black 14, a group of University of Wyoming football players who were suddenly booted from the team amidst controversy in 1969.

Black 14

Black 14 members Lionel Grimes, from left, Mel Hamilton and John Griffin speak to students and University of Wyoming staff in front of their mural in downtown Laramie this week. The trio visited UW to help students create an exhibit about the 1969 incident.
Black 14 Social Justice Summer Institute

Students organize newspaper clippings for a museum exhibit at the American Heritage Center Thursday. The students worked with former University of Wyoming football players and current staff at University of Wyoming to create an exhibit about the history of the Black 14.

