SHERIDAN — Almost 40 years ago, Tina Davis started a holiday tradition that grew beyond what she’d imagined: She handmade a Christmas tree skirt out of a bedsheet, adding her children’s handprints and the year.
She continued adding handprints as her family grew to include five children, placing the last two handprints on the skirt in 2010 when her youngest child was 18. By then, the tree skirt had been extended with another sheet to accommodate over 75 prints.
One year, she added batting and a ruffle to make the skirt more quilt-like. In 2018, a friend and colleague offered to turn the skirt into a wall hanging featuring the family scripture.
“It started in 1986 when we bought our first house, and we had three kids at the time,” Davis said. “My husband was in the Navy, and there was a Navy wife who was mentoring me who was also making one. She suggested I do it, that it would be a unique thing to look back on. At that time, we had little money and that’s why I used a sheet. The first handprints were only on felt.”
Holiday traditions bind family and community together, creating shared memories and joy year after year. But to have five children trace, paint or sew their handprints onto a tree skirt during such a busy season was, as any parent can imagine, sometimes a challenge.
“Every year when Christmas came rolling around, it was a big deal to have the kids trace their handprint, cut it out and put it on fabric,” Davis said. “It was a lot of work, but so worth it.”
Her fourth baby was born a couple days after Christmas, and Davis said she did not get new handprints on right away.
“I know I didn’t get their handprints on the tree skirt right away, but I did it when I had time, later, when the hecticness of the holidays had calmed down,” Davis said.
Some people put their kids in pajamas, make hot chocolate for the thermos and pile into their car to see all the lights up in December. Others open one present on Christmas Eve, or pick special ornaments and gifts for each other’s stockings. Some make the same cookies year after year, and others try unique new foods, shopping for them as a family and trying each other’s selections.
Jodi Hartley with the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce said that community-wide traditions matter a lot, especially after a difficult couple years.
“Holiday traditions offer a sense of security and comfort, especially this year, after the pandemic,” she said. “People are really craving a return to those traditions. People are looking for that experience of joy and celebration.”
This year’s 26th annual Christmas Stroll was well-attended, she said, and the downtown shopping season is in full swing.
“Students in grades K-6 create entries for the Christmas Stroll button, and folks buy buttons and go around to participating businesses looking for their matching button number. That creates a lot of fun and tradition, and we just had a mom in (the Chamber) with her kids, out looking for numbers. That creates memories kids will carry for a lifetime.”
Sharie Mooney Shada is the site superintendent at Trail End State Historic Site, said the annual Holiday Open House has been going strong for over 30 years. — so long that it has become a tradition in and of itself.
“We have Father Christmas, who is more of a Victorian-era, nature-based Santa,” Mooney Shada said. “Instead of a Santa hat, he has on a wreath made of things that you would find in nature, like berries and twigs. His coat is not bright red. He’s wearing dark maroon and it is fur-lined.”
Each year Father Christmas hands out bells from his reindeer attached to a leather strap inscribed with the year and a reindeer’s name.
“People collect those year after year,” Mooney Shada said, adding that even adults come to visit Father Christmas. Elsewhere in the mansion, musicians play in the drawing room and a handbell sets up in the ballroom.
“I think it is just a really great way to kick off the holiday season,” she said. “We have eight different Christmas trees up, and it's a festive, low-key, family-friendly event to put you in the mood.”
No matter the tradition, it is in its repetition that the magic is found. Several years ago, Linda Lawrence’s family ended up with a very dry tree.
“It was so brittle we decided to take it down the day after Christmas, which started a new tradition,” she said. “My son-in-law, a wildfire fighter for the Forest Service, built a fire with the tree as the centerpiece in my fire pit. He lit the fire around 8 p.m. and the fire built up from the base, traveling up the tree and shooting sparks high into the air.
“It was magical. Now it’s one of our favorite traditions,” she said.
These days, when Davis gets out her tree skirt wall hanging, her grandchildren search for their parents’ prints.
“The grandkids like to find their parents and put their hands on them. They say, ‘Oh, Dad, when you were my age our hands were the same size,’” Davis said.
There is nostalgia attached to the skirt, and also another, deeper gift. In 2017, Davis’s second son died, and his handprints still cover the skirt.
“It is special, unique and a blessing to see his handprints,” Davis said.