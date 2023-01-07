Bipartisan federal legislation to increase funding for home-visiting programs that serve hundreds of Wyoming families became law on Dec. 29 when President Joe Biden signed the $1.7 billion federal spending package.

Home visits involve professionals making house-calls on expectant families and those with newborns to provide support, advice and health checkups. The service is primarily offered to at-risk residents facing challenges like lower incomes or a history of abuse, neglect or drug abuse.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

