• Who is currently eligible: Individuals within Phase 1c, priority groups 1-3 are currently able to schedule their vaccination appointment. Individuals within these groups include:
o People who are homeless
o Residents of congregate care or living settings including prisons and jails
o People 50-64 years of age
o Those with the following conditions: moderate-to-severe asthma; hypertension or high blood pressure; liver disease; overweight (BMI 25-29); Thalassemia
o Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce who are unable to socially distance or telework. These workers generally include those involved with:
• Critical manufacturing; energy; legal; communications and information technology; financial services; chemical workers; other community or government-based operations and essential functions; water and wastewater; transportation and logistics; law enforcement; public safety and other first responders; education; food and agriculture; public works and infrastructure support services; hygiene products and services; residential/shelter facilities; housing, real estate and related services; hazardous materials; healthcare and public health; commercial facilities; defense industrial base
• How to schedule an appointment: As Albany County continues to receive more vaccine supply, there are several options individuals who are eligible to receive their vaccine can choose to schedule an appointment:
o Albany County Vaccine Call Center – individuals who are eligible in Phase 1a, 1b or 1c can call (307) 766-8222 to schedule their vaccination appointment. Due to high call volumes, individuals should remain patient and try again at a later time if their call does not go through initially.
o Ivinson Memorial Hospital My Health Connection – individuals who qualify based on age and are currently signed up for My Health Connection may receive a self-scheduling link to book an appointment.
o Walmart Pharmacy – Walmart has received federal allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Eligible individuals can visit their website to schedule an appointment.
o Walgreens Pharmacy – Walgreens has received federal allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Eligible individuals can visit their website to schedule an appointment.
o Pole Mountain Pharmacy – Pole Mountain has received county allotment for the COVID-19 vaccine. Eligible individuals can visit their website to schedule an appointment.
• Rapid Vaccine Events: As Albany County continues to receive increased vaccine supply, Rapid Vaccine Events will be scheduled. Eligible individuals will be able to schedule an appointment at the Rapid Events through the Vaccine Call Center or My Health Connection.
• Vaccine Supply
o As of Friday, March 5, Albany County Vaccine Clinics had administered 5224 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
o Albany County Vaccine Clinics anticipate administering an additional 1600 first dose vaccines March 10-12.
• Albany County’s Vaccination List: Individuals should sign-up for My Health Connection (MHC), Ivinson’s patient portal to be placed on the vaccination list. Albany County residents will receive local vaccine updates and will be notified when a vaccine is available to them through MHC. If you already have an MHC account or have signed-up for an account, you are on the Albany County Vaccination list.
• Who is eligible next: As vaccine supply allows, vaccination efforts will be expanded to include Phase 1c, priority group 4.