TOP: U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander William “PJ” Martin, right, reaffirms his commitment to the Constitution and the country it directs while his father, Paul Martin, officiates his promotion to Commander on Jan. 7, 2023, at Martin Barber Co. in downtown Laramie. LEFT: Rebecca Martin, left, attaches a U.S. Navy Commander shoulder board rank on her husband, William “PJ” Martin, with mother, Kristi Martin, and father, Paul Martin, during a promotion ceremony on Jan. 7, 2023, at Martin Barber Co. in downtown Laramie.
Andrew Martin, left, owner of Martin Barber Co. is with his brother, U.S. Navy Commander William Martin, during a promotion ceremony on Jan. 7. 2023, in downtown Laramie.
Laramie native William “PJ” Martin knew exactly where he wanted to host a prestigious promotion ceremony for his continuing service in the U.S. Navy.
Of course the special event during the afternoon of Jan. 7 had to be at his hometown in the Gem City of the Plains, and more ideally at Martin Barber Co., a business in downtown Laramie owned and operated by his brother, Andrew Martin.
Lieutenant Commander William Martin was recently selected for promotion to Commander and will be transferring this summer to serve as Officer in Charge of the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit in China Lake, California, according to an email to the Laramie Boomerang.
William, the son of Paul and Kristi Martin and husband of Rebecca Martin, graduated from Laramie High School in 1994 and enlisted in the Navy shortly afterward in February 1995 as a Hospital Corpsman.
After several duty stations within the United States and overseas, he completed his undergraduate requirements for pharmacy school and was selected for the Navy’s In-service Procurement Program to attend school full time, while also on active duty, at Campbell University School of Pharmacy in Buies Creek, North Carolina in August 2005.
“When I graduated with my Doctor of Pharmacy in May of 2009, I was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Navy the same day,” William wrote.
He has served as Staff Pharmacist at the Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida; was Pharmacy Department Head at the Naval Branch Health Clinic in Sasebo, Japan; deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan for a tour of duty from July 2010 to February 2011; “during the surge,” William wrote referring to an increased U.S. military presence in Afghanistan at the time.
William also served as Director of Clinical Support Services at the Naval Health Clinic in Patuxent River, Maryland where he was promoted to Lieutenant Commander in 2016.
He currently serves as Associate Director of Clinical Support Services at Naval Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.