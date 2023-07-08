Parade onlookers lined Third Street from East Canby Street to Grand Avenue, then east down Grand on Saturday morning as music, candy, and bubbles came from dozens of floats driving by for the Laramie Jubilee Days Parade.

One of the floats and also marching in unison — the Laramie High School Band — received loud cheers and applause from the crowd. Brian Redmond, the new band director for Laramie High, said he and his family moved to the city at the end of June, making the parade and this year’s Jubilee Days, his first.

Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus