The main front entrance of Ivinson Memorial Hospital that faces N. 30th St. is shown in this May 6, 2020, Laramie Boomerang file photo. Hospitals and nursing homes create more than $79 million in state tax revenue, and approximately $520 million in county, state and federal taxes combined. They also support 32,000 jobs, and the 68 hospitals and nursing homes show a total employee compensation of just over $1 billion annually.

CHEYENNE — A new report released Thursday found that the direct value added annually to the state’s economy by hospitals and nursing homes is nearly $2.6 billion.

The contribution analysis was commissioned by the Wyoming Hospital Association and its for-profit subsidiary, and was conducted independently by the University of Wyoming’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis in 2022.

