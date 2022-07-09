Candidates for Wyoming House of Representatives Districts 45, 46 and 14 discussed their platforms during a forum at Albany County Public Library on Thursday.
The forum was the second of a series organized by the library and Laramie League of Women Voters.
Moderator Brad Kovach asked candidates questions on issues ranging from climate change to abortion legislation. The candidates who attend the forum were:
House District 14
- Trey Sherwood, Democratic incumbent
- Bryan Shuster, Republican
- Julie McCalister, Republican
House District 45
- Karlee Provenza, Democratic incumbent
House District 46
- Richard “RJ” Lennox, Republican
- Merav Ben-David, Democrat
HD 46 Republican incumbent Ocean Andrew did not attend the forum. District 13 candidates will speak at a separate forum scheduled for Aug. 4.
Abortion
Multiple candidates pointed out concerns about the constitutionality of Wyoming’s abortion ban trigger bill, which seeks to outlaw abortions in all cases except those of sexual assault, incest or where the pregnant person’s life is in danger.
“What we have in our state constitution is that we have the right to make our own health care decisions over our own bodies,” Provenza said. “It also says we each have the right to pursue happiness and equal protection of the law.”
She said that taking away abortion rights would be a violation of human rights that could cause a host of other issues related to sexual assault reporting and maternal health.
Sherwood, Ben-David and McCallister made similar statements outlining their concerns that Wyoming’s trigger bill could result in serious health issues or deaths for pregnant people, and that it would limit freedom of health care choice.
“We are already hurting women and we are already killing our babies,” Ben-David said of increased infant and maternal mortality rates in the state. “It’s time to stop this trend, and this bill only exacerbates the problem.”
McCallister said that while she doesn’t support abortion in every instance, she thinks more scientific opinion would be necessary to clarify what abortion restrictions mean and who they will impact.
“They didn’t consult medical professionals; they didn’t consult enough women to know what they were talking about,” she said about the Legislature in creating the trigger ban.
McCallister also said that people without a uterus shouldn’t have a say in the debate, and that she falls into this category after having a hysterectomy.
“We don’t have the luxury to have that passion (as legislators),” Lennox said. “We have to have the restraint to look at the law and have that nuance to know what our voice will mean to the citizens of Wyoming.”
Lennox added that his view on abortions is that they should be safe, rare and legal.
Shuster said he does not support Wyoming’s trigger bill.
“I like being a person with all the rights that a person should have,” he said. “I think women should have all the rights a person should have.”
Climate
The candidates shared a range of viewpoints on climate change, with some viewing it as a top priority and others focusing on different issues.
Shuster said while he does not believe climate change is human caused, he thinks people should care for the planet and wants to protect natural resources in Albany County.
“I feel that all companies, all businesses, all people are decent people,” he said.
Ben-David, a University of Wyoming wildlife ecologist, said climate change is man-made and is one of her top priorities.
“We need to get off the bandwagon of the fossil fuel industry. We need to develop a better economy,” she said. “As the planet goes down, we’ll go down with it.”
Provenza described climate change as putting communities in a dire situation.
“Renewables aren’t enough. It’s too late,” Provenza said. “We have to stop using energy. We have to slow down, we have to figure out how to live less comfortable lives so we can continue to breathe air and drink water.”
Lennox and Sherwood emphasized the need to take a business-led approach to solving climate change.
“I believe climate change takes on a political nature,” Lennox said. “I don’t want us to start picking winners and losers as far as what industries we’re going to support.”
McCallister said the Legislature should do a better job of using data to make climate-related decisions and put an agency in place that can put environmental regulations into action.
Economic diversification
Each of the candidates at the forum agreed that diversifying Wyoming’s economic drivers is important as the state transitions away from relying heavily on the coal industry.
“I love every bit of oil and gas, and I love that Wyoming has done what it can to preserve that legacy. Why doesn’t it treat every industry that way?” McCallister said. “(It) seems like we’re missing out on a whole lot of things.”
Sherwood said Wyoming should work on boosting its local tourism, agricultural and manufacturing sectors.
Shuster and Ben-David also emphasized the state’s tourism industry. Ben-David said the state should focus on making money off its abundance of rare earth minerals.
“There needs to be a paradigm shift in how we are welcoming and bringing new businesses into the state,” Lennox said. “We have to be welcoming and we need to pivot when those opportunities come and not be five steps behind.”
Provenza added that expanding Medicaid would be a way to improve the economy as it would create more jobs and encourage people to live in Wyoming. She said legalizing cannabis also would help to generate more revenue for the state and less would be spent on the criminal justice system.
McCallister also voiced support for legalizing medical cannabis because of its medicinal and economic benefits.
Absentee voting in Albany County is open, and primary election day is Aug. 16.