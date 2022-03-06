CHEYENNE — The Wyoming House of Representatives voted to move the K-3 reading assessment and intervention program bill forward for second reading, with representatives speaking in support Friday afternoon.
Senate File 32 is meant to address the problems of students with reading disabilities, such as dyslexia, slipping through the cracks in state education, and create a uniform process for districts to aid them. According to Joint Education Committee vice chairman Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, this has been a multi-year effort by legislators, and it is finally coming to fruition.
“This was our number one interim topic for the Education Committee,” he told fellow representatives. “And, justifiably, it was probably one of the most critical pieces of legislation that came out of this committee.”
Three years ago, the body passed a piece of legislation that required school districts to screen students for reading disabilities, but key issues have been discovered in the follow-through.
Although teachers are testing students, there are more than 70 different screeners being used across the state’s 48 K-12 school districts. This makes it difficult to compare results, find the best methods for reading intervention and cultivate success throughout Wyoming. Professional development and workshops for teachers in evidence-based literacy instruction and intervention needed more investment, as well.
Finally, there was no law on the books that obligates school districts to notify a parent or legal guardian if their student was found to have a reading disability. This left a gap where at-home encouragement and support was needed.
The bill passed by the House on Friday starts the process of finding a solution.
Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, made sure to clarify the legislation wasn’t meant to disparage teachers or the school system, but rather build on a movement to support students who had different needs.
“This is about kids who come to school from all various backgrounds, and identifying them early, if they need a little extra help,” he said.
Each school district would select and implement a reading assessment and intervention program that uses a screener identified by the state superintendent of public instruction, and test students in kindergarten through third grade no fewer than three times a year. For legislators and stakeholders concerned about the time this would take away from classroom learning, they were assured it would be a less than five-minute test. If the student was identified to have dyslexia or any other reading difficulty, the parent would be notified.
All students up to third grade would still take part in an evidence-based reading curriculum, but individuals showing signs of struggling to read would also be placed in their own individualized literacy program. Parents would receive this plan, as well.
The state superintendent, in consultation with schools and professionals, is responsible for creating rules, identifying the screener for districts and assisting in administering the reading programs. They also would have to collect the data and present it to the Joint Education Committee on professional development and progress among students. The study will also find trends to continue to find new ways to support students, and confirm if there is a literacy issue in the state.
Finally, an appropriation is made in the bill for $300,000 to provide payments to school districts for professional development. The study will also include researching development efforts.
“We want to understand how much professional development is needed for not just teachers, but district employees that are providing services to those reading students,” Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, said.