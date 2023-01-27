CHEYENNE — State representatives compromised Wednesday before the suicide lifeline bill crossed over to the Senate without an original appropriation of $46 million.

Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, brought forward an amendment on third reading to reinstate a trust fund for the program, but to leave it empty. This followed his first successful amendment on the House floor on Jan. 20 that stripped House Bill 65 of its long-term funding source.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus