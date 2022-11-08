Boomerang Writer
As Election Day arrives, state and local candidates have been tallying up their receipts after a long season of campaigning.
Some of the top spenders in the local general election were candidates for Albany County sheriff, Albany County commissioner and Wyoming House of Representatives.
Wyoming House District 46 Democratic candidate Merav Ben-David was a top spender with $13,388.96 going toward her campaign. Her opponent, Republican incumbent Ocean Andrew, spent $973.27, according to campaign finance reports.
Wyoming House District 14 Democratic candidate Trey Sherwood was another top spender, with $11,201.46 spent on her campaign. Her opponent, Republican Bryan Shuster, spent $6,093.81.
The next highest group of spenders were Albany County sheriff candidates, who each received roughly $6,500 in individual contributions. Republican candidate Joel Senior spent $10,801.08 and Democratic incumbent Aaron Appelhans spent $9,464.40.
Spending varied widely for Albany County commissioner candidates. Republican incumbent Heber Richardson spent $0 on his campaign, while Democratic incumbent Pete Gosar spent $9,466.46 and collected a total of $14,389.99.
Democratic candidate Klaus Halbsgut spent $3,109.48 and collected $3,271.60, and Republican candidate Terri Jones spent $4,991.42 and collected $5,738.98.
Spending information from more local candidates is available below. Full spending reports for state candidates are available online at wycampaignfinance.gov and reports for local candidates are available through the Albany County Clerk’s Office.
Senate District 9
- Chris Rothfuss spent $84.87 and collected $1,930.
- Diana Seabeck spent $6,209.34 and collected $7,887.
House District 13
- Ken Chestek spent $2,122.56 and collected $3,585.
- Wayne Pinch spent $642.72 and collected $1,215.
House District 45
- Karlee Provenza spent $1,440.43 and collected $2,490.
Laramie City Council
- Allison Cunningham spent $1,116.32 and collected $100.
- Brett Glass spent $946.99 and collected $1,021.99.
- Bern Haggerty spent $25 and collected $25.
- Brandon Newman spent $1,200 and collected $1,290.
- Erin O’Doherty spent $911.26 and collected $429.07.
- Micah Richardson spent $4,907.73 and collected $4,100.
- Joe Shumway spent $103.29 and collected $0.
Albany County clerk
- Susan Reding spent $5,686.70 and collected $3,850 from individual contributions.
- Kayla White spent $4,377.23 and collected $4,112.23.
Albany County assessor
- Shelley Leonard spent $654.62 and collected $664.22.
- Chelsie Mathews spent $2,213.48 and collected $2,213.48.
Albany County coroner
- Sally King spent $425.42 and collected $500.
- Tiffany Reed spent $2,860.15 and collected $2,418.67.