After enacting a series of at-times contentious changes to city zoning and housing regulations, Laramie officials are preparing to enter a new phase in their push to create more local affordable housing options.
Over the past seven years, the city has collected and worked out multiple pieces of research showing a need to broaden housing access in the community.
Data shows that 54% of renters and 30% of homeowners are cost burdened by their current living situations, City Planning Manager Derek Teini told the Laramie City Council last week.
The city began taking initial steps to address the problem in 2020, researching and ultimately issuing a range of zoning changes aimed at encouraging development, such as reducing minimum lot size requirements, allowing the construction of accessible dwelling units and easing up on garage regulations.
Other recent changes, such as requiring builders to submit to a permitting process and creating a set of minimum habitability standards for rental housing, focus on increasing the quality of existing housing.
Now, the city plans to explore a more hands-on approach by potentially creating an urban renewal authority or using a tax increment financing method to encourage development in certain areas of the city.
Building back
Urban renewal authorities have historically brought mixed reactions and results to communities over time. URAs are statutory bodies formed with the intention of removing instances of “blight” in areas that are developed or have the potential for further development.
“Blight” could refer to various issues such as unfinished or broken roadways or failing infrastructure, Teini said.
Methods of resolving these issues can vary depending on the procedures of a specific URA and the situation, and could range from collaborative projects with property owners to condemning a property altogether.
The official process to create a local URA is likely to come before City Council in September, said Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer. If approved, it would likely be active by January.
City leaders said they expect public transparency and thoughtfulness to be a part of any potential URA decisions.
“Every member of council is not interested in pursuing rules that are going to put existing developing areas and property areas in a bad place where they might be struggling,” said Mayor Paul Weaver. “What we’re not trying to do is encourage a gentrifying policy in the city of Laramie.”
An important part of the process will be ensuring the city creates its policy structures in a way that avoids the pitfalls of URAs in other communities, said Laramie City Manager Janine Jordan.
Feezer explained that a URA could help create opportunities for new development in the city by focusing on demolition and reconstruction in areas that are already abandoned, such as the former Slade Elementary School building.
Finding money
City staff are also conducting intensive research on the process of tax increment financing to promote development in unused areas.
This funding structure, also known as TIF, allows cities to pay for development work up front and then make up for that spending by collecting the increase in property taxes applied to areas that benefit from the development.
This payment structure is one of the few tools communities with lower income rates across the population have at their disposal, Jordan said.
Some potential areas of city-owned property that could be developed using a TIF structure include lots on Crystal Court and the Turner Tract, Feezer said. The property along North 4th Street that the city vacated in a move to its new Public Works facility could be reimagined to be a mixed-use residential and retail area that could provide 70-200 residences.
TIF has not been used in Laramie before, Feezer said. The process would include vetting from the Laramie Planning Commission and City Council, which includes opportunity for public comment.
Long wait for improvement
With even small changes to zoning ordinances causing turbulence in the community, city staff and council members discussed the importance of public input and research in the process of considering new housing expansion approaches.
“Those changes that were made over the last two years are a significant amount of changes to housing,” Teini said. “There are communities across the West that would love to have just one part of those changes done in the last two or three years. I think it shows as a community our desire to provide that option.”
In an online survey of Laramie residents this year, 56% of respondents said they are in favor of the city playing a role in increasing housing options, Jordan said.
She said residents have been asking the city to address housing issues for nearly a decade.
“This is not a static process,” Weaver said. “It’s going to require looking at policies and deciding whether or not they’re a good thing for Laramie.”