You might have been one of the unfortunate few caught in the middle of a min-traffic halt on the outside lane of Grand Avenue headed eastbound last week. You might even have been one of the reasons why, if you were in line to sample the wares of the newly-opened Human Bean drive-thru espresso shop.
The first week was a big success, according to Ashlyn Armijl, a barista at the drive-thru.
“Our team killed it,” Armijl said. “It was really busy and really fun.”
It became necessary to post a banner asking clients to not block Grand Avenue and instead use a different entrance. That alleviated the situation.
She added that during opening week customers expressed their excitement. It also has been enjoyable for her, as this is her first experience as a barista. Armijl is also a student at the University of Wyoming.
LOCATION/COMPETITION
It was two years in the planning for local residents Matt and Davina Lockhart before the opening at 2700 E. Grand Avenue — which averages more than 19,500 vehicles passing through daily.
“It’s a wonderful location,” Matt said. “And it’s close to Starbucks, which is good.” That might sound counterintuitive, but maybe not. In his opinion, the close proximity is welcome because it provides another drive-thru option for those who might otherwise find themselves waiting in a long line. “I enjoy the competition.”
In addition to Starbucks, the Human Bean is a stone’s throw from both Coal Creek Coffee Company Uptown and Java Java Espresso; across the street for the former and just a few hundred yards from the latter on the same side of Grand Avenue.
Of the two, Matt doesn’t consider Coal Creek a competitor, because ‘they’re a totally different dynamic.” Coal Creek is a traditional coffee shop. Patrons can relax inside, or can make to-go purchases, whereas it’s strictly drive-thru at the Human Bean.
The manager at Coal Creek Uptown, who gave his first name as Evan, speculated that perhaps there might be some downturn in to-go business, but anticipated no change for in-store service.
“We have a lot of people who study or do business here,” he said. Beyond that, he said he hasn’t given the Human Bean much thought.
The owner of Java Java Espresso is on vacation and was not available for comment.
WHY THE CHOICE OF FRANCHISE
The Lockharts considered several franchises before selecting the Human Bean. One of the major reasons for their choice was because of corporate’s farm-friendly direct business platform
According to its website, the company is dedicated to maintaining sustained sourcing relationships through stewardships and partnerships. As an example, together with Portland Global Initiatives — a nonprofit working toward ending the global water crisis — Human Bean representatives visited coffee plantations in Colombia and initiated a clean water and sanitation project.
Also, through farm-friendly initiatives, corporate encourages environmentally sustainable growing, harvesting and processing, in addition to its stewardship programs that fund improvement projects for coffee communities.
For their part, the Lockharts wanted to make sure their franchise would be beneficial to Laramie. They spoke with other franchisees.
“I never spoke with one person that wasn’t happy with their franchise of the corporation,” Matt said.
ABOUT HUMAN BEAN
The first drive-thru stand opened in Ashland, Oregon in 1998 and quickly expanded to surrounding areas in southern Oregon. Starting in 2002, it began franchising. There currently are more than 200 locations in 23 states.