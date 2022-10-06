Local advocacy groups and institutions are coming together this week to host a series of events that will raise awareness about human trafficking in Wyoming.
The events are being led by Uprising, a Wyoming organization that raises awareness about the issue, in collaboration with Soroptimist International of Laramie, Wyoming Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and University of Wyoming.
The week features panels and discussions with human trafficking survivors and professionals on the topic. Anyone in the community is invited to the events, which are free.
The goal of the events is to educate the public on human trafficking and its prevalence in the community, Uprising Executive Director Terri Markham said.
“We’ve come a long way with awareness in the past three years,” Markham continued. “I’ve noticed an increase in awareness, but there’s still so many people that don’t realize that human trafficking happens here in Wyoming.”
The upcoming events will be spread throughout the week, and are listed below:
Thursday:
Youth Exploitation Prevention for Professionals, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. at Big Brothers Big Sisters located at 1010 S. 6th Street: Register for the event online at tinyurl.com/mvwnuzx7
. The class will include information on vulnerabilities and risk, trauma bonding, online dangers, prevention tactics and more.
Human Trafficking Discussion and Panel, 6-7:30 p.m. at the UW College of Law Room 178: This event will include information on human trafficking today, the commercial sex industry and how to become an advocate.
Friday:
Keeping Kids Safe Online, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Albany County Public Library: This event will include information on sexual exploitation of youth, which apps and games are being used to target youth and how to minimize risk.
Saturday:
Community Resource Fair and Red Sand Project, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wyoming Women’s History House: This event will include a resource fair and public art installation.