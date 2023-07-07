You get pancakes, you get pancakes — and you get pancakes.
The Laramie Soup Kitchen hosted the annual Jeff Thompson Memorial Pancake Breakfast early in the morning on Friday as a part of Laramie’s Jubilee Days celebration. The event brought in hundreds of folks across Laramie to share breakfast on the lawn of St. Matthew’s Cathedral.
The pancake breakfast began in the 1970’s and happened at various downtown locations for years. The event’s namesake, Jeff Thompson, was an avid volunteer and participant in Jubilee Days as well as one of the individuals to pioneer the breakfast event. Now, nearly 50 years later, Laramie Soup Kitchen hosts the breakfast and sees just as many participants as the early days of the event.
The number of participants isn’t the only thing reminiscent of the original breakfast, though. Ted Cramer, executive director of Laramie Soup Kitchen, shared that he set up a piece of equipment for the day that he described as a “historical centerpiece.”
“I was here at 1:30 this morning, starting [the coffee maker] up, and that particular coffee maker’s been used for almost every, from my understanding, every pancake breakfast. I hear it’s 50-100 years old,” he said.
Arriving at 1:30 a.m. to start the coffee maker was only one small aspectg of setting up for one of Jubilee Days’ favorite events. Cramer shared that the griddle was delivered at 4 a.m., with volunteers arriving to help set up tables and chairs until the beginning of the event. By the start of the breakfast at 6 a.m., all volunteers, tables, chairs, and equipment were in place to feed the hordes of hungry community members.
“Luckily, we have a great sponsor in Laramie GM Auto Center,” Cramer said. “They have enabled us to do it for free and covered all our costs. They’re providing quite a few volunteers right now, as well.”
One of those volunteers, inventory sales manager Mike Shaw, said this kind of community involvement is a pillar of the business.
“We wanted to come down and just volunteer and help out the community. It’s a big thing with the way we do business and our company,” he said. “We appreciate the community, and we appreciate everybody that does business with us, as well.”
Shaw said he personally enjoyed interacting with so many people and watching how excited community members were to attend the breakfast.
“It’s just fun meeting people and seeing happy people. Whenever you’re feeding people, they’re happy,” he said with a laugh.
Asa and Maggie Hutchinson, along with their three young kids, were a few of these happy people. The Hutchinson’s shared they have been attending the breakfast for three years, and always enjoy seeing familiar faces.
“We pretty much see a very familiar amount of people at any community event we go to. People kind of flock to the kids, especially when they’re little like this.” Maggie said.
Maggie shared she enjoys bringing her children to engage with community members at events such as the breakfast.
“It’s nice to have people meet our kiddos at events like this because it’s kind of random and spontaneous,” she said.
Cramer added to the importance of community events like this, and shared allowing all people the opportunity to come together is what makes the breakfast so special.
“It’s always been a free event. We never had any intention to ever charge. Actually, we don’t charge for any of our services. So, we always say all our welcome, always free,” he said. “And this is just another way for us to respond to and bring the community together. During Jubilee Days is great, as well.”
Cramer wants to encourage even more of the community to get involved by asking businesses to observe the event. He feels that participating in the pancake breakfast is a great way for businesses and their employees to get involved with the community.
“We do want to encourage businesses in the future to think about it, and to potentially close,” he said. “Don’t open until 9 am, and come down with their staff because it’s going to be a great community building opportunity to come as a staff and have breakfast together. We want people to do that next year.”