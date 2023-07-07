You get pancakes, you get pancakes — and you get pancakes.

The Laramie Soup Kitchen hosted the annual Jeff Thompson Memorial Pancake Breakfast early in the morning on Friday as a part of Laramie’s Jubilee Days celebration. The event brought in hundreds of folks across Laramie to share breakfast on the lawn of St. Matthew’s Cathedral.

Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus