A 530-pound boar grizzly bear was found dead near Newton Creek Picnic Site on the morning of May 1, 2023. A Cody hunter has been charged with killing the animal.

POWELL — The grizzly bear found dead along the North Fork Highway last week was killed by a Cody area hunter who said he mistook the animal for a black bear, according to court documents.

The hunter, Patrick M. Gogerty, reportedly came forward on May 2 — the day after he reportedly shot the bear, and after the bear’s carcass drew widespread public attention.

