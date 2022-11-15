Soda Springs-Mills

Perry and Ana Dayton, owners of Soda Springs Drinks, pose together in their new business on Nov. 4 in Mills. The couple serves specialty sodas out of a drive-thru location. 

 Lauren Miller/Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — The soda shop craze — which has its roots in Utah — has moved into Casper. Husband-and-wife duo Perry and Ana Dayton opened Soda Springs Drinks in Mills on Oct. 22.

They noticed how well soda shops were doing in Utah, where they’re originally from, as well in states such as Arizona and Idaho. If people flocked to get flavored drinks in places such as Boise, which has a cold climate similar to Wyoming’s, then a soda business could do well in Casper, they surmised.

